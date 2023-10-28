Pat McAfee, Desmond Howard and Steve Smith Sr. give their picks for Colorado-UCLA on ‘College GameDay’

Colorado will have to be at its absolute best on Saturday evening if the Buffs want to beat UCLA on its home turf.

Entering Week 9, the Bruins own arguably the Pac-12’s best defense with Laiatu Latu, Gabriel Murphy and Darius Muasau wreaking havoc on opposing offenses, but there are still reasons to be optimistic about Colorado. The Buffs had an extra week to prepare, two-way star Travis Hunter is back and this team has something to prove after its Week 7 disaster.

While UCLA is currently favored by a little over two touchdowns, ESPN’s Pat McAfee and Desmond Howard picked CU to upset the Bruins during Saturday’s edition of “College GameDay.” Guest picker Steve Smith Sr., however, is riding with UCLA.

If Colorado’s offensive line can keep quarterback Shedeur Sanders protected against UCLA’s elite pass rush, head coach Deion Sanders’ Buffs could certainly prove McAfee and Howard right.

Week 9 Gameday Picks Desmond Howard – Colorado Pat McAfee – Colorado Steve Smith – UCLA NCAAFNation247 – UCLA — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) October 28, 2023

