Pat McAfee will continue role with WWE after signing multiyear contract extension

Pat McAfee's sports media presence continues to grow.

WWE on Thursday announced a multiyear contract extension with the former NFL punter, who has served as an analyst on its "Friday Night SmackDown" since April 2021.

Terms were not disclosed.

McAfee has become a staple on the broadcasts with his oversized personality and large social media presence only adding to his popularity with wrestling fans.

At age 35, after playing eight years in the NFL, McAfee has shown off his athletic credentials as well by climbing into the ring on occasion -- as he did at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year.

SPORTS NEWSLETTER: Sign up now to get daily headlines in your inbox

'NOBODY LIKE HIM:' How Pat McAfee bet on himself to conquer sports media

Last December, McAfee signed a sponsorship deal worth an estimated $30 million per year to make FanDuel the official sportsbook of his popular "Pat McAfee Show" on YouTube and SiriusXM.

After the deal was signed, FanDuel Group Chief Marketing Officer Mike Raffensperger called McAfee "the sports media industry’s fastest growing star."

A first-team All-Pro in 2014, McAfee played eight seasons for the Indianapolis Colts, leading the league with an average of 49.3 yards per punt in 2016, his final NFL season.

Pat McAfee broadcasting from his studio in Indianapolis.

After retiring, McAfee tried his hand at broadcasting -- working for Fox Sports, ESPN, DAZN and Westwood One.

He started his own talk show in September 2020, and his outspoken style and impressive guest list made the "Pat McAfee Show" a favorite among NFL fans.

Weekly appearances by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers repeatedly made news last season, with Rodgers giving updates on his toe injury and his vaccination status.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pat McAfee, WWE agree to multiyear contract extension