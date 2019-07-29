Pat McAfee considers return to football, lands gig at ESPN instead

Former NFL punter and West Virginia kicking legend Pat McAfee aimed for the bull’s-eye. He still hit the dart board.

After pushing hard for a spot in ESPN’s Monday Night Football booth, McAfee will be working Thursday night college football games on ESPN.

Adam Schefter of ESPN (makes sense) broke the news on Twitter, adding that McAfee considered a return to the NFL. And that’s very intriguing, and entirely accurate.

Multiple recent videos posted by McAfee on social media show that he still has a strong leg as a kicker — something he never did in the NFL but that he did very well at the college level. I’ve talked with Pat from time to time about the possibility of a return to football, and in the end he decided to move forward.

He moves forward on a path that will give him the reps he needs to reach his ceiling as a broadcaster. And who knows? Maybe in a few years Pat will be wedged between Peyton Manning and whoever Peyton tells ESPN to hire as the play-by-play announcer on Monday Night Football.