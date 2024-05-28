Pat McAfee Congratulates Notre Dame Lacrosse for Repeat Championship

Notre Dame men’s lacrosse earned their second-straight national championship that culminated Monday with a 15-5 a domination of Maryland in the national championship game.

Despite falling behind 2-0 early, Notre Dame quickly bounced back and made things rather uninteresting shortly after. The win was expected entering the tournament after Notre Dame lost just one game all year. They avenged that loss in the national quarterfinals when they beat Georgetown which led to their blowout victories over Denver and Maryland.

Former Indianapolis Colts punter and current national talk show host Pat McAfee has been a supporter of the Notre Dame lacrosse program for the last year or so when he learned of the Kavanagh brothers. He took a moment on Tuesday to look back to his visit with the team last fall which included a great one-liner from Notre Dame head coach Kevin Corrigan.

Check out the video below.

BACK-2-BACK NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS FOR NOTRE DAME LACROSSE 👏 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/lARr9aMmWJ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 28, 2024

Pat McAfee has done many things (NFL player, WWE performer, College Gameday host, husband, and father, and more) but we don’t think star lacrosse player will be added to that list anytime soon.

Regardless, some national love from a major player in sports media for a team that certainly earned it over the past two years.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire