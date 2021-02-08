Pat Mahomes’s family attack referees, ESPN and Gisele Bündchen after Super Bowl blowout

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs (Getty Images)

The family of Pat Mahomes has put up a stronger defence than the Kansas City Chiefs’ linemen did during the Super Bowl.

The quarterback's fiancée Brittany Matthews attacked ESPN for posting a photo of the 25-year-old as his team trailed Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31 to 9 in the fourth quarter.

"Cool ESPN, love the support of a major sports platform for one of the best players in the league," she said, with corn emojis.

Cool ESPN, love the support of a major sports platform for one of the best players in the league...

🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽yyyy https://t.co/N2d6kewxvp — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) February 8, 2021

As the final whistle approached, Ms Matthews called the social media managers behind the Sports Centre Twitter account trash, via emoji, for posting a close-up of Mr Mahomes.

"But he looks damn good to me," she said.

Y’all are 🗑🗑🗑 for this too, but he looks damn good to me😍🔥 https://t.co/e4YCpeoQo4 — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) February 8, 2021

In her live-tweeting of the game, Ms Matthews took exception to some of the referee's questionable calls, in a sentiment shared by her future mother-in-law.

Mr Mahomes's mother, Randi Martin, tweeted at Mr Brady's wife Gisele Bundchen to challenge the state of play.

“If you have to have the ref on your team is that really winning!!! @giseleofficial lol," she wrote.

If you have to have the ref on your team is that really winning!!! @giseleofficial lol 😂😂😂😂🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪 — Randi Mahomes (@tootgail) February 8, 2021

With the abundance of laughing emojis, however, the call-out was seemingly in good humour, as Ms Mahomes also thanked Mr Brady's mother for her "kind words" after the game and called his family a "class act".

Story continues

Tom Brady’s parents are a class act. Thank you for your words! @TomBrady @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/73YYRcdgc9 — Randi Mahomes (@tootgail) February 8, 2021

She was less supportive to ESPN and Sports Centre, however, joining in with Ms Matthews to claim the broadcaster was "making fun" of her son.

"Heartbroken to see how @espn @SportsCenter tried making fun of my son. But I know his heart and love for his team and chiefs nation!" she wrote.