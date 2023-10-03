Pat Leonard: Giants inexplicably never practiced Tush Push live, coach Brian Daboll admits

NEW YORK — The Giants never practiced the Tush Push play live.

Brian Daboll admitted on Tuesday that the Giants only have walked through the short yardage play that the Philadelphia Eagles and Jalen Hurts have made famous.

The Giants failed to mimic the Eagles’ success Monday and turned the ball over on downs on the first drive of a pathetic 24-3 loss to Seattle.

“You walk through it, it’s not a live rep of practice,” Daboll said. “But we’ve been successful at it, just weren’t on that one.”

On top of failing to get the first down, center John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) and tight end Daniel Bellinger (knee) were both injured and knocked out of the game on that play.

Daboll is correct that the Giants were 4 for 4 in the first three weeks running the play in games. Still, not practicing an important play live is coaching malpractice.

Not to mention Daboll changed the personnel that was supposed to “push” Daniel Jones forward for Monday’s attempt from tight ends to offensive linemen, and it cost the Giants valuable points.

In Week 1, the Giants got a fourth-and-1 against Dallas at the Giants 47-yard line in the third quarter with tight ends Bellinger and Lawrence Cager pushing in front of Saquon Barkley at the back.

Darren Waller, Bellinger and Barkley were the “pushers” on successful third-and-1 and fourth-and-1 Tush Pushes during the second-half comeback in Arizona at the Cardinals’ 31- and 6-yard lines, respectively.

Then it was Waller, Bellinger and Breida pushing on a third-and-1 in the first quarter at San Francisco from the Giants’ 47.

On Monday night, however, Daboll lined up guards Shane Lemieux and Mark Glowinski with Matt Breida in the back. And the Giants only had the tush but forgot the push.

The Eagles’ Hurts is a unique athlete with strong legs and drive forward behind one of the NFL’s best offensive lines. Jones is a good running quarterback but wasn’t about to push the Seahawks’ defensive line backwards without help.

How could the Giants not practice the Tush Push live, you ask?

Well, it’s par for the course for a player-friendly practice schedule that dating back to the start of training camp has included plenty of rest days and walk throughs.

Take the 11-day break prior to Monday’s loss, for example.

The Giants flew home from San Francisco on the night of Sept. 21 into Sept. 22. Then they didn’t hold a true practice for a full seven-day week.

They reviewed the loss on that Friday, Sept. 22. The players had off Saturday and Sunday. Players were in the building Monday and Tuesday, with at least one walk through on Tuesday but no practices on the schedule.

Then the players had off again that Wednesday before finally putting pads on and practicing on Thursday, Sept. 28.

If the point was to take care of the players’ bodies, it didn’t work.

Left tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring) experienced a setback, was pulled out of Friday’s practice plan and then missed his third straight game Monday night.

These are the details that need to be documented and remembered when Daboll says things like the Giants “had a good week” after Monday’s defeat.

This is a practice plan and a process that is not yielding results. The Giants need to get better, and not practicing isn’t the way to do that.