Pat Kelsey has worked fast to build staff, roster and grasp Louisville’s basketball legacy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Pat Kelsey is finally able to catch his breath, if only to gauge progress before tackling his next task in rebuilding Louisville’s basketball program.

His first two months have been a whirlwind of acquainting himself with program greats, Cardinals fans and especially the transfer portal that has stocked his first roster. Players are now familiarizing themselves with each other and Kelsey’s philosophy in practice.

Contending again is the bottom line, which Kelsey is reminded of frequently.

“You can’t go anywhere without somebody recognizing you, somebody high-fiving you, somebody telling you about their expectations and how to guard the pick and roll,” Kelsey said Thursday in the first of a series of one-of-one interviews with local media.

“I say all the time, I have about 1.2 million assistant coaches out there. Not only is it as passionate of a fan base as there is out there, but it is also as knowledgeable a fan base as there is,” he said. “You want to be somewhere where it really stinking matters.”

These fans are hungry, especially after two historically bad seasons by a program once considered among the nation’s elite.