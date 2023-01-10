Pat Freiermuth's top plays 2022 season
Watch Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth's top plays during the NFL 2022 season.
Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams left Sunday’s game with a back injury, but it looks like he avoided an injury that will impact his availability for Saturday’s game against the Jaguars. Word on Sunday night was that X-rays on Williams’ back were negative and head coach Brandon Staley offered another positive update on Monday. Staley [more]
Here's a look at the Philadelphia Eagles statistical leaders from the 2022 regular season and where those players rank among their peers around the NFL
The Arizona Cardinals fired coach Kliff Kingsbury on Monday and social media had thoughts. Did it ever.
There's no doubt the Indianapolis Colts will select a quarterback in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Right?
It’s entirely possible that Colts quarterback Matt Ryan will never play again in the NFL. But he’s not retiring. Wisely. Via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com, Ryan told reporters on Monday that he has no immediate plans to call it a career. “Listen, I’m under contract, and until that changes, you kind of go to work,” [more]
ESPNs Ryan Clark called out Aaron Rodgers after the Packers season came to close at Lambeau Field for the third straight season.
Kliff Kingsbury (Cardinals) and Lovie Smith (Texans) are out, marking five teams with head coach openings. Nate Davis assesses their attractiveness.
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh was trying to motivate his team with a new shirt for next season, but the internet believes Saleh missed a couple of letters.
Ohio State finished in the top-five of the Associated Press poll for a fifth time in six seasons.
The Steelers committed highway robbery when they sent wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Bears before the NFL trade deadline. Pittsburgh got Chicago’s second-round pick in the deal, and that proves to be the 32nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. The Bears have the first pick in every round of the draft, and [more]
The Colts are officially in the market for a starting quarterback again. Here's a look at their options, from veterans to potential draft picks.
Douglas made one of multiple baffling, unforced errors by the Packers on Sunday.
Here is a running list of the NFL head coaches who were fired after the 2022 regular season, beginning with Kliff Kingsbury and Lovie Smith.
Players are expected to eat, sleep and breathe football on their path to the Super Bowl, but that won't be a problem for 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he won’t hold the Packers hostage. Regardless, he currently holds all the cards. Under the contract Rodgers received in March 2022, his compensation for 2023 shoots to nearly $60 million. And it’s fully guaranteed. If Rodgers wants to stay, he’s staying. If they’d cut him (they won’t), they’d owe him the [more]
One scenario has the Colts trading up with the Bears, and Chicago acquiring the No. 4 pick and additional first- and second-round picks.
The last time the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft was traded was 2016 when the Rams moved up to draft Jared Goff.
Michael Bidwill said he would seek the input of players in the Cardinals' search for a new coach, including QB Kyler Murray. It did not go over well.
After another magnificent game, George Kittle explained his unreal chemistry with 49ers rookie Brock Purdy.
Davante Adams had 1,290 receiving yards and 12 yards with Carr as his quarterback.