Pat Freiermuth vs Najee Harris: Who is more valuable to the Steelers offense?

There’s a strange paradigm shift happening in the NFL right now. The headlines are all about the top running backs in the league being devalued despite elite production. This got me thinking about the Pittsburgh Steelers and running back Najee Harris.

Then we see tight ends continue to get what could be considered overpaid for the impact they have on an offense on a consistent basis. For the Steelers, the top tight end is Pat Freiermuth.

But which one is more valuable to the offense? The odds of the Steelers re-signing Freiermuth are much higher than Harris just based on trends within the league. Last season, Harris touched the football 314 times last season. Freiermuth touched the football 63 times. Both are tremendous players who are among the best at their respective positions. But if the money is the same, which guy do you keep long-term?

