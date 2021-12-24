If the Steelers are going to defeat the Chiefs on Sunday, they’ll have to do it without one of their key offensive weapons.

Rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth has been ruled out with a concussion suffered during last week’s victory over the Titans.

Freiermuth was unable to practice all week. He’s recorded 49 catches for 422 yards with seven touchdowns this season.

The Steelers also ruled out defensive end Chris Wormley (groin) and linebacker Buddy Johnson (foot).

Though offensive tackle Dan Moore was limited in Thursday’s practice with a non-COVID illness, he has no status. Tight end Kevin Rader (hip) was full all week and is expected to play.

Pat Freiermuth out for Sunday’s game against Kansas City originally appeared on Pro Football Talk