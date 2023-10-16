Pat Freiermuth says he'll play this week

The Steelers appear set to get multiple members of their offense back in the lineup this week.

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson returned to practice on Monday and said last week that he plans to play against the Rams in Week Seven. Running back Anthony McFarland also started the process of returning from injured reserve and tight end Pat Freiermuth is also targeting a return to action next Sunday.

Freiermuth did not play in Week Five because of a hamstring injury, but he told reporters on Monday that he would have been well enough to play if the Steelers were on the schedule in Week Six. That makes him confident that he'll be on the field against the Rams.

Freiermuth has eight catches for 53 yards and two touchdowns this season.