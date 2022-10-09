Nothing has gone right for the Steelers on Sunday, as they trail the Bills 38-3.

But they also have lost players due to injury — including one of their key offensive weapons.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth has been ruled out with a concussion, Pittsburgh announced. He was removed from the field and taken to the locker room after sustaining a hit on an 8-yard catch in the third quarter. He finishes the game with two catches for 12 yards.

It’s worth noting that Freiermuth also suffered a pair of concussions during the season last year.

Pittsburgh has also lost cornerback Cam Sutton is out to a hamstring injury and cornerback Levi Wallace was placed in concussion protocol. Additionally, defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi has been downgraded to out with his back injury.

Pat Freiermuth ruled out with concussion originally appeared on Pro Football Talk