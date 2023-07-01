Pat Freiermuth offers bold prediction for Steelers season

How good can the Pittsburgh Steelers be this season? If tight end Pat Freiermuth is to be believed, the answer is very good. Freiermuth was on the Pardon My Take podcast recently and when he was asked about the Steelers 2023 record, he didn’t hold back.

Freiermuth first said the team would go 16-0, forgetting the NFL has a 17-game schedule now. After a quick correction, Freiermuth decided to say Pittsburgh would go 16-1, not 17-0.

You have to wonder, which game on the schedule does Freiermuth think Pittsburgh is going to lose? Last season the Steelers rallied after the bye week to finish 9-8 and almost sneak into the playoffs. This was an impressive finish considering it was the first year of transition from future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger to then-rookie Kenny Pickett at quarterback.

