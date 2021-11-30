Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth is in concussion protocol, coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday.

He played 47 of 62 snaps in Sunday’s loss to the Bengals and caught four passes for 40 yards and a touchdown.

For the season, the second-round choice has caught 40 passes for 327 yards and six touchdowns.

Tomlin also said linebacker Robert Spillane has a knee sprain that will make him “less than available” this week.

The coach was more optimistic about the chances of cornerback Joe Haden (foot) returning this week.

Pat Freiermuth in concussion protocol originally appeared on Pro Football Talk