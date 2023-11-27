Pat Freiermuth: We have to build on Sunday's offensive performance

It had been a while since the Steelers offense had a day like they enjoyed on Sunday.

The Steelers put up 424 yards against the Bengals in Cincinnati and that was the first time they picked up at least 400 yards since Week Two of the 2020 season. It was also the first time they outgained their opponent in a game this season and it was the most yards they've picked up in a game since Week 16 of 2018.

It all came days after the Steelers fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada, so the 16-10 win was the kind of outing everyone in Pittsburgh was hoping to see even if they would have preferred to see a few more points on the scoreboard. For now, though, tight end Pat Freiermuth was happy to be "moving the ball at will" against a divisional opponent.

“We have to continue to move from here and build on it,” Freiermuth said, via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

The Steelers will get a chance to show that they can take the next step against the Cardinals in Week 13 and putting points with those yards would be a pretty big statement to the rest of the league about how tough the Steelers will be down the stretch this season.