Pat Forde releases new college football top 10

Saturday wasn’t hyped as a major day on the 2022 college football schedule but it played out to be flat-out crazy as No. 1 Alabama nearly fell at Texas and the Sun Belt took over with Marshall upsetting No. 8 Notre Dame and Appalachian State going on the road and shocking No. 6 Texas A&M.

The night then closed with No. 9 Baylor falling in double-overtime at No. 21 BYU.

It wasn’t supposed to be a huge weekend for college football, but it certainly played out to be one we’ll look back on at season’s end as perhaps the craziest.

Pat Forde, the longtime college athletics scribe for ESPN, Yahoo, and Sports Illustrated put out his updated top-10 late Saturday night and you can read his entire piece here to find out the why with each team, but here is who he puts 10-1 through two weeks.

10. Penn State (2-0)

Sep 10, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Khalil Dinkins (16) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Ohio Bobcats at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Ohio 46-10. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

9. Tennessee (2-0)

Tennessee defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19) celebrates after a game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Pittsburgh Panthers in Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Tennessee defeated Pitt 34-27 in overtime. — USA TODAY NETWORK

8. Texas (1-1)

USA TODAY NETWORK

7. Alabama (2-0)

AUSTIN, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 10: Jahmyr Gibbs #1 of the Alabama Crimson Tide escapes the grasp of Jaylon Guilbeau #13 of the Texas Longhorns in the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

6. Kentucky (2-0)

Sep 10, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Kentucky Wildcats place kicker Matt Ruffolo (96) makes a field goal against the Florida Gators during the fourth quarter at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

5. BYU (2-0)

Sep 10, 2022; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Talmage Gunther is embraced by a fan after the Cougars beat the Baylor Bears at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gabriel Mayberry-USA TODAY Sports

4. Ohio State (2-0)

USA TODAY NETWORK

3. USC (2-0)

Sep 10, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws the ball during the second quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

2. Arkansas (2-0)

Sep 10, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back AJ Green (0) celebrates with wide receiver Citron Jackson Jr (2) after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 44-30. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

1. Georgia (2-0)

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh (6) moves the ball down the field during the first half of a NCAA college football game between Samford and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. News Joshua L Jones – USA TODAY NETWORK

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire