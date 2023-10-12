Pat Forde list Clemson offense as one of College Football’s biggest disappointments

Fans in Death Valley aren’t the only ones disappointed in Clemson’s offense this season.

Sports Illustrated columnist Pat Forde listed what he thought were the biggest disappointments this college football season, and unfortunately, Clemson made the list.

Clemson’s hopes for a successful season have not materialized as expected. Despite the arrival of Coordinator Garrett Riley, the team has not experienced the energy infusion they had hoped for. Much of the offense has underachieved, especially in the backfield.

Quarterback Cade Klubnik has not outperformed the departed D.J. Uiagalelei. Running back Will Shipley is slightly less productive this season than he was the previous two. – Pat Forde

You can debate Klubnik’s performance has not matched that of the departed D.J. Uiagalelei. Klubnik performed well against Florida State, but everything else this season has been average.

Additionally, the team’s offense has struggled to make big plays, ranking 12th in the ACC in scrimmage plays of 20 yards or longer and 11th in plays of 30 yards or longer. With an average of just 19.8 points per game against ACC opponents, Clemson’s offense needs a significant boost.

How the offense finishes the rest of the season will determine how valuable Garrett Riley is to the Tigers’ future.

