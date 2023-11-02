Pat Flaherty has made a tremendous difference on the Rutgers football offensive line this year

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — The impact that Pat Flaherty has had on the rebuilt Rutgers football offensive line can’t be overstated. The former NFL offensive line coach, who won two Super Bowls with the New York Giants, has done a tremendous job in reshaping the unit.

Flaherty is in his first season back with Rutgers, joining a revamped coaching staff on the offensive side of the ball. With over two decades of NFL experience, including those Super Bowl rings with the Giants, it is hard to think of an offensive line coach with his pedigree in college football.

And the offensive line for Rutgers has been a major factor in why the offense as a whole has developed this year. A season ago, the Rutgers offense was near the bottom of the Big Ten in nearly every statistical category.

This year they are solidly mid-pack in the conference’s offensive standings and the line is paving the way.

“He and his staff, the o-line guys, have done a great job. You know, there’s the experience there. I think that anytime you have a guy with that kind of experience, it’s a calming factor for group,” head coach Greg Schiano said on Wednesday. “And I think they’re benefiting from all of his experience – and they’re getting better themselves. You know, they’re working very, very hard and they’re getting better. Are we near where we need to be? No, we’re not even close. But we’re a lot better than we were. “And that’s the key as long as we can keep that trajectory going. We’ll eventually get there…looking forward to the day.”

Improved play from the offensive line is a major reason why Rutgers is 6-2 (3-2 Big Ten) and bowl-eligible. They host No. 1 Ohio State (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) on Saturday at 12:00 PM ET (CBS).

The Flaherty factor is certainly a major component to how the offense has improved this year. But the line has certainly gelled and come together as a unit.

Compared to last year, there is a rhythm and a precision in place. Flaherty is to thank for all of this, as is the fact that this is a line featuring several upperclassmen as starters.

Part of the growth of the offensive line is experience based off of the lumps taken over the past two years. That has certainly helped Rutgers be a more seasoned unit this year.

“I’ll say it’s a little bit of both. I mean, coach Flats is a great coach coming from the NFL coaching the guys he’s coached,” said sophomore guard Kwabena Asamoah. “He’s a great offensive mind just to have him give you tidbits and also like the enter o-line just in general, we’ve become a lot closer as a group. You know, every day in practice and the demands – if we have any questions we help each other out, things of that nature.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire