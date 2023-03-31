Pat Flaherty’s effect is already being felt by Rutgers football

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — A reshaped offensive line under new leadership gives Rutgers football some optimism this spring. In particular, new offensive line coach Pat Flaherty is expected to shake up the program.

Flaherty comes to Rutgers following over two decades spent in the NFL. He is best known for his time spent as offensive line coach of the New York Giants, where he won two Super Bowls.

In the 66-year-old Flaherty, there is plenty of experience at the next level that Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano is hoping will trickle down to his Big Ten program. The line has been the weak part of Rutgers since Schiano’s return, and Flaherty’s NFL experience is being counted on to correct and elevate the unit.

“He’s a really good teacher. He takes his time. And he has a lot of film to show us from other people doing things correctly. So we get to see it,” said Rutgers guard Curtis Dunlap. “We see it on film first and then we go to the field, we walk through it from walkthrough we go really he makes sure he’s thorough with the steps that he takes.”

Now in his second season at Rutgers, Dunlap is the veteran presence on an offensive line that is going though a bit of makeover. This offseason, the program lost two starters from last year’s group.

Related

Ismael Massoud, former Rutgers basketball recruit, has entered the transfer portal

This means that some young players, such as rising sophomores Kobe Asamoah and Dante Chinn will be counted on to step into roles within the program.

“I feel like all the young guys are on the trajectory to be what they want to be, They listened they want to do the extra work and watch the film they call me a lot of times to go over a play. Go over the o-line players we have,” Dunlap said. “(As)I was saying, I got a call from (true freshman) John Stone (on) Sunday, asking me about a play. cares a lot. You know, guys like Kobe Asamoah -working really hard – strong guy. Dante Chinn, really flexible kind of just but they all listen, they’re all on point with how looking at an older person do something correctly can help them later on deck career and trying to learn the lessons young so they don’t have to wait till they get my age to kind of figure out things.”

Story continues

Flaherty is part of a shakeup of the coaching staff on the offensive side of the ball that saw a new offensive coordinator (Kirk Ciarrocca) and wide receivers coach (Dave Brock) along with some shifting of responsibilities for the remaining coaches on the staff.

Related

Former Maine defensive coordinator Jared Keyte is now an assistant with Rutgers football

“Just their experience –period- the NFL is for sure a great level of coaching but these guys have coached for years – a long time. They have a lot of experience, been there in all different situations,” Schiano said on Tuesday. “And I think you know, that is a benefit that our players are going to receive. Again they’re demanding coaches but they’re guys that connect with the players, and that’s special to me, I think that I’m pleased… I’m pleased with the way our coaches are demanding of our guys yet, making sure that the connection is there.”

Related

Tampa running back Justin Thurman is offered by Rutgers football

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire