Pat Fitzgerald responds to allegations: Termination was ‘an unexpected turn of events’

Two months from the start of the college season and their season opener at Rutgers football, Northwestern is certainly in a state of uncertainty. Head coach Pat Fitzgerald was fired on Monday evening, casting a giant question mark over the Big Ten program’s looming season.

Allegations of hazing led to a thorough investigation of Fitzgerald and the Northwestern football team, resulting in a suspension of the Northwestern head coach. But with more allegations coming forth – and a demand from the media for accountability over these allegations – Northwestern decided to part ways with their head coach.

And now it won’t be Fitzgerald leading his team out the tunnel on September 3 at SHI Stadium for the season opener. Fitzgerald, in a statement released to ESPN, thought the matter was settled following the investigation and subsequent suspension:

“This agreement stipulated a two-week suspension. Therefore, I was surprised when I learned that the president of Northwestern unilaterally revoked our agreement without any prior notification and subsequently terminated my employment. “Given this unexpected turn of events, I have entrusted my agent, Bryan Harlan, and legal counsel Dan Webb from Winston & Strawn LLP, to take the necessary steps to protect my rights in accordance with the law.”

Statement attached from former Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald to ESPN, which includes that he’s hired a high-profile attorney to “take the necessary steps to protect my rights in accordance with the law.” Fitzgerald: “I was surprised when I learned that the president of… pic.twitter.com/zPNTAkr2xn — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) July 11, 2023

Fitzgerald has deep ties to Northwestern as a former linebacker at Northwestern. He became the head coach of the Wildcats in 2006, leading Northwestern to 10 bowl games.

In 17 seasons, he had 110 wins and 101 losses.

