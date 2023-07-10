Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern part ways: reports say originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Northwestern University has reportedly parted ways with football coach Pat Fitzgerald amid the continuing fallout from an investigation into hazing at the school, according to multiple reports.

Matt Fortuna of the Athletic reported Monday that the two sides had parted ways after nearly two decades:

Sources: Northwestern has parted ways with Pat Fitzgerald. — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) July 10, 2023

Pete Thamel from ESPN also reported that Fitzgerald had been fired.

Sources: Northwestern has fired coach Pat Fitzgerald. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) July 10, 2023

NBC Chicago has reached out to Northwestern for comment on the decision.

Fitzgerald had served as Northwestern’s coach since 2006, compiling a 110-101 record and leading the team to 10 bowl games.

The decision comes in the wake of a scandal involving allegations of hazing in the football program. Fitzgerald had been suspended for two weeks on Friday, but as new revelations came to light, including interviews with players who had witnessed or been the subject of the alleged hazing, the school said it was reevaluating the situation.

More revelations came to light via reporting from the Daily Northwestern on Monday, alleging racist actions by the team's coaching staff.

We will have more information on this story as it develops.