Pat Fitzgerald on NFL opportunities: “I’m not going anywhere”

Considering Green Bay Packers CEO Mark Murphy once hired Pat Fitzgerald to serve as head coach at Northwestern University when he was the athletic director at the school, it was reasonable to wonder if a reunion between the two could occur with the Packers as they search for a replacement for Mike McCarthy.

However, Fitzgerald seems to have put that possibly to bed following his team’s Holiday Bowl victory over Utah on Monday night.

“Hashtag Go Cats, man. I’m not going anywhere. This is home forever,” Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald is now 96-70 in his 13 seasons as head coach at his alma mater. He played for the Wildcats from 1993-96 and returned to the school as an assistant coach in 2001. He got the head job five years later and has made nine bowl game appearances during his tenure as head coach.

With Fitzgerald seemingly content in Evanston, the Packers will have one less potential candidate to consider for their vacancy.