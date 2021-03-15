Pat Elflein agrees to terms with Panthers

The Panthers landed a deal with an offensive lineman early in Monday’s negotiating window.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that guard Pat Elflein has agreed to terms with Carolina. It is a three-year deal worth $13.5 million with $6 million in fully guaranteed money.

All deals agreed to during the negotiating window cannot be finalized until the new league year officially opens on Wednesday.

Elflein was a 2017 third-round pick by the Vikings and was waived after coming off injured reserve last November. He was claimed by the Jets and started six games for them at left guard late last season. He started 43 games while in Minnesota.

The Panthers have five offensive linemen set for free agency, including starting guards Chris Reed and John Miller.

