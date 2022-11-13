Pat Dooley’s Six Pack: Three cheers for Gators’ big win over Gamecocks

It could not have been a much better night for Florida’s football team Saturday.

The Gators became bowl eligible with their sixth win.

Florida was able to celebrate Senior Night the right way even with a limited number of seniors.

And it was another step in the right direction for a team trending the right way.

Oh, and there was the revenge factor, getting back at South Carolina for last year’s embarrassment and back at Spencer Rattler for two years ago.

What else do you want?

Other than the Dooley Six Pack after Florida’s 38-6 win? Of course — coming right up!

Florida’s running game was ridiculous

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Gators rushed for 374 yards against a team that knew it had to stop the run. If [autotag]Anthony Richardson[/autotag] had four more yards rushing, Florida would have had three players with more than 100 rushing yards for the first time since 1984. [autotag]Montrell Johnson Jr[/autotag]. led the way with 160 yards on 24 carries or 6.7 yards a carry. Dude is good.

It was a weird game...

James Gilbert/Getty Images

… in a way in that Florida got three fumble recoveries on South Carolina’s first four plays of the second half and only came away with seven points. Florida is now at plus-10 in turnovers this season and only because [autotag]Nay’quan Wright[/autotag] fumbled with 1:14 to play in the game.

But really, this was about a defense...

James Gilbert/Getty Images

… that has only given up one touchdown — on a fake freaking punt — in the last six quarters. The second half against Texas A&M was one thing but this was a defense that only allowed 237 yards, the lowest total of the season. Maybe these guys are figuring things out. That’s 57.3 yards per quarter allowed in the last six quarters.

If this was the last home game for Anthony Richardson as a Gator...

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

… it should not be surprising that it was a mixed bag. He was 11 of 23 for only 112 yards. But he also was responsible for three touchdowns, two passing and one rushing. That was probably his best home-game performance since the opener against Utah. No turnovers for the fourth straight game. Very important.

It was an amazing start for Florida jumping out to a 24-0 lead...

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

… and that has been the way of the world. But once Florida got ahead, it was over. Florida was able to play some young players late and [autotag]Jonathan Odom[/autotag], son of Gator legend Jason, got a touchdown on his first catch of the season. This was also the second straight game where Florida pitched a second-half shutout.

Florida is now bowl eligible

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

In the last 30 years, Florida did not go to a bowl game and the following seasons had mixed results. The 2013 team went 4-8 and obviously did not go bowling, the next year, [autotag]Will Muschamp[/autotag] was fired and the Gators finished 7-5 with a Birmingham Bowl win. The 2017 team did not go bowling with its 4-7 record and the next year [autotag]Dan Mullen[/autotag] went to the Peach Bowl.

