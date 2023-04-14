Pat Dooley’s Six Pack: Recapping Florida football’s Orange and Blue Game

There was a winner and there was a loser thanks to Billy Napier putting a second on the clock to let his struggling kicker try to win Florida’s spring game.

Credit to place-kicker Trey Smack for perfectly splitting the uprights with a 46-yarder at the buzzer to give the Orange a 10-7 victory over the Blue.

I don’t think SEC fans are trembling if they watch this on replay. I’m not sure if the fanbase is exactly giddy with glee either.

Smack made his kick after missing two others as Florida struggled on offense all night. Or played great defense. Both can be true and Gator fans hope one of them is.

There were some positives...

… but for every positive in a spring game, there is a negative. The defense had nine sacks. Great, even if some of them were called because they got within breathing distance of a quarterback.

But this is also a retooled offensive line that struggled to break big runs most of the night and protect the quarterback. There seemed to be more speed on the field than a year ago, but maybe they looked fast next to other Gators.

“Not as clean as you’d like, but the defense had something to do with that,” Napier said.

Here is one thing I know

Florida has to find ways to get the ball to Trevor Etienne in space. He looked even faster than a year ago. He only ran nine times, but his 28-yard burst late was all about speed.

The Gators did struggle to run the ball up the middle despite it looking like Florida has four really good running backs. Treyaun Webb led the team in carries and yards and looked good for a freshman.

I think the loudest the crowd was before halftime...

… was when Etienne was introduced as the winner of the Emmitt Smith Award for the spring at halftime. It was a nice crowd for a Thursday that turned out to be perfect weather-wise, but there was not a whole lot to get excited about.

The first quarter felt almost like a continuation of the Las Vegas Bowl. There were some drives in the second half that just didn’t finish.

And the second-most obvious question...

… (after asking about the quarterbacks) would be to ask how much of it was a good sign that the defense will be better after three straight miserable seasons?

It seemed to be more aggressive under new coordinator Austin Armstrong. If your glass is half empty, you were discouraged by the offense. If it is half full, you are encouraged by the way the defense played. If your glass has been tipped over, well, I know how you feel.

So, what about the quarterbacks?

Both of the starters showed the ability to move in and out of the pocket when the pressure was there. Of course, in a spring game, you’re going to get some sacks that the quarterback could have avoided but the rules are the rules.

I’m not a big fan of the throwing motion that Graham Mertz has, especially when there is pressure and he is almost side-armed. Let us also say this about the offense – there were too many bad snaps and three of them were by Roderick Kearney, who should be a senior in high school.

Can’t have those when it gets real. Starting center Kingsley Eguakun being out didn’t help. “I was a little annoyed with the way the players around them were playing,” Napier said.

Napier said after the game...

… that this is a better football team than it was a year ago.

“We saw a ton of growth (in the spring),” he said. But he knows that it’s a long way to go for this team just to be competitive. He was less than pleased with the revamped offensive line but was also quick to give the defense credit for causing a lot of those problems.

In other words, a typical spring game.

