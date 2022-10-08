Pat Dooley’s Six Pack: Quick look at how Florida prevailed over Missouri

Let’s face it — this is your Florida football team for 2022.

You never know what you are going to get from your quarterback.

Every game against an FBS team is going to come down to the fourth quarter.

The same coach who was aggressive at Tennessee went conservative against Missouri.

It is what it is, but Florida finally got Billy Napier his first SEC win on Saturday despite a defense that made three huge plays and also looked like last year’s third-and-Grantham.

It’s not good for the nerves, but it was a win that Florida needed 24-17 over Missouri.

Let’s look at the Dooley Six-Pack and try to explain it.

Let us start out with Anthony Richardson...

… who was not good on this Saturday. He did run for 32 yards on a fourth-and-2 and did throw what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown pass to [autotag]Ricky Pearsall[/autotag]. But he had two huge turnovers, including the deflected pick to give Missouri a chance. That play went back to Richardson trying to throw without getting his feet set, which was a problem earlier in the season.

We don’t want to dwell on the negative here...

… but how does the Florida defense allow a third-and-55 conversion? That’s what you get when you add up the third downs Missouri converted in the fourth quarter. On one of them, running back Cody Schrader was uncovered – uncovered! – on third-and-22. It feels like the defensive issues are just going to be a part of this team all season.

At the same time, let’s give some credit to an offense...

… that was anemic in the first half (65 yards of total offense) and ran for 211 yards in the second half. Richardson only completed eight passes in the game. Florida was outgained by Missouri by 77 yards, but still got the win, which is all that really matters.

It looked like Florida would control the game early...

… with a first quarter that included a 48-yard punt return and a pick-six by [autotag]Jaydon Hill[/autotag], who is a great story since he just came back after more than a year off.

But the defense reverted to form, allowing a 68-yard drive for a touchdown and Richardson’s fumble allowed the Tigers to get a cheap field goal before the half was over. Hill came through again with an interception near the goal line in the third quarter.

And, of course, Ventrell Miller played his tail off again...

… with 10 solo tackles and two of them for a loss. If Florida had 11 guys like him, they might not give up any points for the rest of the season. Also, a shout out for [autotag]Princely Umanmielen[/autotag], who was benched a week ago and earned back his starting role for this game. He had three tackles for a loss for UF.

Florida broke a six-game SEC losing streak with the win...

… which seems difficult to fathom that a Florida program could be in that spot unless you watched last year’s team tank down the stretch. These guys are playing hard, but it’s a combination of lack of talent and lack of being in the right place at the right time. And not knowing what you are going to get from your quarterback.

