Pat Dooley’s Six Pack: Quick takes from Florida’s authoritative win over Eastern Washington

It was a perfect day in Gainesville for the first Sunday game in the history of the stadium.

And Florida took care of business the way you should against an FCS team.

The Gators went to 3-2 with a 52-17 win over Eastern Washington and was able to give a lot of playing time to a bunch of young players as UF continues to work on its depth issue. Midway through the fourth quarter, Florida had played more than 70 players and had seven players appear in their first game.

Eastern received $750,000 to play the McElwain Bowl and actually held the lead early in the game. But it lasted only one play.

This means it’s time for the Dooley Six Pack from Florida’s win Sunday. Take a look below for my quick response to Florida’s much-needed win.

At one point in the second half...

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

… Florida had five true freshmen on the field on defense. And we finally got to see what Florida’s backup quarterback for now looks like as [autotag]Jalen Kitna[/autotag], who came in after [autotag]Anthony Richardson[/autotag] had an ankle injury in the first half, had most of the second-half reps.

His first pass was a 22-yard pass to [autotag]Ricky Pearsall[/autotag] and Florida let him throw a ton just to get him some experience. Kitna and Richardson combined to complete 16 of 22 passes for 293 yards.

But it’s not like there is any kind of quarterback controversy.

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

Richardson was able to pretty much do whatever he wanted to do, including a 45-yard run in the first quarter. The only glitch was the first play of the second half when he threw into triple coverage and was picked off. His first play of the game was that deep pass I had been begging for to start the game and his throw was a beauty for the 75-yard touchdown to [autotag]Justin Shorter[/autotag].

Florida’s defense did not get off to a good start...

Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun

… with Eastern going deep into Florida territory before settling for a field goal. The good news was that Florida got to play a lot of young players in the first half. The bad news is that Florida whiffed on three different tackles in the secondary and the Gators’ defense allowed 15 first downs in the first half to an FCS team.

Story continues

But obviously, Florida countered on offense with explosive plays.

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

The Gators had five of more than 40 yards including a 62-yard touchdown pass from Kitna to true freshman Caleb Douglas. The two could have hooked up for another score, but the pass was thrown too far. It was the kind of day where the fans were scrambling to figure out who was in the game, which is exactly what Florida hoped it would be.

Technically, Florida has beaten two ranked teams...

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

… since Utah is still ranked (and has not lost since that game in Gainesville) and Eastern Washington went into the game ranked 18th in the FCS poll. But you could see the difference personnel-wise.

Florida hardly has the best roster in the SEC (not even close) but the guys who made a 2,700-mile trip and played at 9 a.m. EDT body-clock time couldn’t do much in the second half until they scored twice in the fourth quarter against the back-ups. You could also see why Eastern is a tough game in FCS because they are well-coached.

We will see whether the short week will do to this team, something new to these players.

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

It will be another noon game and certainly Missouri got Florida’s attention with the near-win over Georgia. Sunday was a weird day, but nothing weirder than the polls coming out in the middle of a Florida game.

