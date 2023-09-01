Pat Dooley’s Six Pack: Quick reactions to Florida’s season-opening loss

Florida should be happy that the Pac-12 is about to disintegrate.

The Gators ended last season with an embarrassing loss to Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl and started this season with a 24-11 loss to Utah.

It turns out the Utes didn’t need Cam Rising.

Instead, they used two quarterbacks to dominate the first half and got a short-field touchdown at the start of the second.

That’s all they needed on Thursday night to give Billy Napier his eighth loss in 14 games as the Florida coach.

The Dooley Six Pack looks at the opening night loss to Utah.

So, if I told you...

Chris Gardner/Getty Images

… that Graham Mertz would throw for 333 yards in his first game as a Gator, you probably would have thought that was a good thing. Instead, it felt like a lot of the games last year when Anthony Richardson would put up incredible numbers in a losing effort.

Mertz was not good in the first half and took advantage of Utah playing a soft defense in the second half after taking a 24-3 lead.

The Florida running game was not good...

Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

… in part because the Gators only ran their two star tailbacks 10 times in the entire game while Mertz threw 44 passes. That’s a good way to only score 11 points, but one of the biggest problems was UF’s inability to avoid procedure and formation penalties.

The Gators ended up with nine penalties in the game.

Which is why it did feel like a lot of the bad losses from a year ago

Chris Gardner/Getty Images

Florida ended up going 1-for-13 on third downs. And Billy Napier is convinced that if he knows they are going for it on fourth down, they run the ball on third-and-10.

You know what? The other team knows that, too. Florida converted more fourth downs than third downs.

It was an awful first half for the Gators...

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

… who managed to give up 10 points because of shoddy special teams (including two guys on the field with the same number). Did I mention the drive-killing penalties and other major mistakes? They are practicing behind those closed doors, right?

When Florida’s offense did show life in the third quarter...

Chris Gardner/Getty Images

… the Gators found a way to screw it up. The stat of the game may be as follows – Florida outgained Utah 108-5 in the third quarter and the Gators were still outscored 7-0. Another third-and-1 procedure penalty? Surely you jest.

All that said...

Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

… we can’t overreact the way everyone did a year ago when Florida won. I thought the defense played pretty well other than the first play going for a 71-yard touchdown when safety R.J. Moten took a bad angle to the ball. After that, Florida only gave up 199 yards the rest of the way.

Utah did get conservative after taking the 24-3 lead, but there are reasons to be optimistic about the defense. However, you rarely win games scoring 11 points.

