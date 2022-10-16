Pat Dooley’s Six Pack: Quick takes from LSU’s continued dominance over Florida

Billy Napier has changed a lot about Florida football.

One thing he hasn’t changed is that LSU still owns the Gators.

The Tigers made it four in a row and 10 of the last 13 as Florida again had no answer for the Tigers’ offense. New coaches on both sides? Didn’t matter.

It was hardly the way you want to celebrate Tom Petty Day in the Swamp.

LSU defeated the Gators 45-35 and sent Napier’s first team into the bye week with a 4-3 record, 1-3 in the SEC.

These guys have a long way to go.

Let’s look back on a night that was supposed to be memorable, but didn’t end up that way with the Dooley Six Pack.

This was the sixth straight time...

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

… that LSU came into this game off a loss and beat Florida. After Tennessee handled the Tigers, too many people assumed that because Florida played much better against the Vols it meant something.

It did not.

Every game is its own game. This one was about a team that lost for the second time as a favorite at home. And now, the Gators will have to navigate the post-bye part of the schedule with only one home game.

This one wasn’t on Anthony Richardson.

Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun

He threw for 185 yards and a score on the second play of the game on a perfect throw to Justin Shorter. He ran for 109 yards and his 81-yard scoring run was a highlight-reel performance. Naw, this was all on the defense. The offense converted 7 of 12 third downs and was five yards short of 400 yards in the game.

You thought perhaps at the half Florida’s defense would adjust to what LSU was doing.

Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun

And then, on the first play of the half, running back Josh Williams goes for 50 yards and the Gators miss – MISS!—four point-blank tackles on the play. It got worse before it even came close to getting better.

Because this continues to be a defense that is almost trying to break the wrong records.

AlanYoungblood/Gainesville Sun

It has a chance to be historically bad. The worst Gator defense statistically in school history was in the COVID year when Florida allowed 428 yards per game. After this disaster of a night, Florida is now allowing 429.3 yards per game in seven games.

Story continues

The Gators made Jayden Daniels...

James Gilbert/Getty Images

… known for his running more than his arm, look like a Heisman candidate. He came into the game eighth in the SEC in passing and threw for 349 yards and three touchdowns. There is something about seeing those blue jerseys that makes LSU quarterbacks smile.

Daniels finished with 493 all-purpose yards.

Obviously, Florida clawed back into the game...

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

… and it looked like a huge interception by [autotag]Jason Marshall[/autotag] on an overthrow. But in causing that overthrow with rare up-the-middle pressure (a real problem for this team), [autotag]Gervon Dexter[/autotag] drove Daniels into the ground and was penalized. LSU drove to a 47-yard field goal by Damian Ramos to clinch the win.

[listicle id=94101]

[listicle id=94095]

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire