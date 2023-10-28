Pat Dooley’s Six Pack: Instant reactions to Florida’s loss vs. Georgia

As the week went on, there was a surprising amount of confidence coming from the side of this rivalry that entered the game as a two-touchdown underdog.

The reason? Florida’s feel-good win over a team that is now 2-6 two weeks ago.

Man, how low can we all go?

That confidence probably grew with a first drive for a touchdown, but it all evaporated in a terrible run of bad plays and bad luck as Florida was (basically) eliminated from the SEC East race with Georgia winning 43-20.

Jacksonville native Carson Beck lit up the Gators for 313 passing yards and Florida had a third quarter that was so lethargic that people were turning it over to watch “Two and A Half Men” re-runs.

Or was that just me?

It was bad. And no real surprise. Georgia has won two national titles since last losing to Florida and the Gators have been a .500 team since that game in 2020.

And that’s what it looked like Saturday in Jacksonville. The Dooley Six-Pack takes a look at the ugliness that transpired.

This was a day...

… when Trey Wilson III became the first Gator freshman to ever catch 11 passes in a game and Montrell Johnson averaged more than nine yards a rushing attempt. And yet it all feels so shallow because it was another convincing win for the Bulldogs.

Florida’s win over South Carolina got Georgia’s attention and when the Bulldogs are properly motivated it can get ugly.

If you are – or were – a Florida fan...

… you went to the first quarter break feeling pretty good. Florida trailed 10-7 but had just picked up a first down on a pass to Kahleil Jackson. Then came one of the most amazing meltdowns in the history of this series. It started with a six-minute review (I timed it) that overturned the first down call.

And then it got worse

I had no problem with Florida going for the fourth down try from the UF 34. I had no problem with running a gadget play right there. I did have a problem with running the same play you just showed in your last game on a two-point conversion with Trevor Etienne trying the pass from the wildcat.

They watched videos in Athens, guys.

And that was it

Nothing went right after that and Florida ended up giving up three touchdowns in a span of 5:49 sparked by a Graham Mertz strip sack and a blocked punt for a safety. That was the game. Florida’s offense started great with a 66-yard touchdown drive but only had 54 yards in the rest of the first half and only four first downs the rest of the half.

And any real chance for a comeback...

… went away when Florida could not register a pulse in the third quarter. Georgia outscored Florida 10-0 as Florida only managed 72 yards. The third-quarter blues are something this staff has to figure out next season. The Gators managed only four first downs in the third quarter.

No Brock Bowers?

No problem for Georgia. They simply relied on Ladd McConkey, who has only been back from injury for a couple of games. He went for 135 yards and Daijun Edwards made it four touchdowns in two games against the Gators.

As usual, the team with the most rushing yards won the game as Florida again abandoned the rushing game.

