Pat Dooley’s Six Pack: Instant reactions to Florida’s homecoming win vs Vandy

You remember the old days, right? Back when homecoming was a chance for the young guys to play in the fourth quarter?

This is Florida under Billy Napier where the young guys are on the field when the game starts instead of when it ends.

The young ‘uns did pretty well Saturday in the Swamp as Florida pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 38-14 win over Vanderbilt (2-5).

It was the fifth straight loss for the Commodores as Florida went to 4-2 and 2-1 in the SEC.

Redshirt freshman Aris Boardingham had a career night and true freshman Tre Wilson returned to the lineup with a bang as the Gators got the “feel better” win they needed.

Pat Dooley looks at Florida’s Homecoming win below.

Boardingham received rave reviews in camp...

Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun

… but going into this game he was best known for not holding onto a pass that turned into a pick and not running a route deep enough on a fourth down play. On Saturday, Florida kept running that bootleg play and Boardingham cleaned up with seven catches for 99 yards and a pair of scores.

Meanwhile, Wilson had a career high...

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

… eight catches for 64 yards and a touchdown. Then, there was freshman Treyaun Webb who rushed four times for 70 yards. So, the kids are alright. You could see in both players that burst that Florida needed to get out of the doldrums on offense.

You know things aren’t going your way...

Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun

… when a receiver for the opponent uses your facemask to launch himself past you. Yes, Jason Marshall, we see that Will Sheppard grabbed your facemask. But it doesn’t mean you can stop running and take the rest of the play off. He wouldn’t have caught him, but you still have to make an effort.

Florida was fortunate in the first half...

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

… that Vandy freshman tight end Cameron Johnson dropped the fourth-down pass that would have been a touchdown. Vanderbilt kind of played like Florida does on the road and Florida played like it does at home. The gators actually were better on special teams than the opponent. Someone get a cake!

Down a pair of offensive linemen...

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

… it was difficult to set up any kinds of plays that required, well, that required a lot of time to wait for them to open up. Hence, the number of short passes. Graham Mertz was beaten up pretty badly again, but still hung in there to be extremely efficient with 30-of-36 passing.

Florida’s defense reverted to the form...

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

… the Gators showed in the first four games of the season. They held Vandy to 58 rushing yards (or roughly one medium Ray Davis run last week) and limited the Commodores 1-for-10 on third downs and 0-for-3 on fourth.

That’s how you win games and this was a game that Florida had to win.

Read more

PHOTOS: Highlights from Florida football’s win vs Vanderbilt Commodores

PHOTOS: Highlights from Florida’s pregame festivities ahead of Week 6

PHOTOS: Highlights from Florida’s homecoming parade on Friday

Follow

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire