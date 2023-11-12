Pat Dooley’s Six Pack: Instant reactions to Florida’s loss at LSU Tigers

Just when we thought Florida’s defense had reached a low in each of the last two weeks, the Gators found some new depths Saturday night in Death Valley.

A team down its top two running backs destroyed Florida because LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels made a strong pitch for the Heisman Trophy.

Daniels became the first player in the history of the Football Bowl Division to throw for more than 350 yards and run for more than 200 yards as LSU beat Florida 52-35 on a chippy night in Baton Rouge.

Florida is now 5-5 with games at Missouri and at home against Florida State remaining. It’s getting to the point where you just want this season to end.

The Dooley Six Pack takes a look at what went wrong.

He’s got a shot at the stiff-armed one

As a Heisman voter, I can tell you that Daniels was a candidate for me even though LSU has lost three games. After this performance, he has a realistic chance to take the award. Florida had no answer for the quarterback, whether it was running or throwing.

Daniels rushed for 234 yards and passed for 365 yards, even though he had to miss a couple of practices because he was on concussion protocol.

The kids were not alright

The 85-yard run for a touchdown in the first half by Daniels (the longest in the SEC this season) kind of said a lot about the Florida defense. A true freshman took a terrible angle (Bryce Thornton), another true freshman couldn’t get off the perimeter block (Ja’Keem Jackson) and another true freshman looked like he was running in mud trying to catch Daniels (Jordan Castell).

But they were still in it

Because the defense stopped LSU in the first quarter on a third-and-goal from the one and a fourth-and-goal from the one. And they also stopped another fourth-down try by the Tigers.

Still, the defense gave up 342 yards. But you had to think if they could just get some stops… oh, never mind.

Which made it kind of funny

When everyone was talking about how the defense was keeping Florida alive. This defense went from much-improved early in the season to pathetic late in the season. The numbers tell the story. Florida has given up 533.3 yards a game in the last four and 43.3 points a game in the last four.

It wasn’t an offensive problem

Graham Mertz played well. The running backs played their tails off. Florida scored 35 points and 488 yards. But every time the Gators scored, LSU would take somewhere between four to seven plays to drive for a touchdown.

The offense was not perfect by any means, but it was good enough against another defense that has been bad all year.

So, here we are Gator fans

Florida scored in every quarter and still lost by 17. It’s pretty clear it will take a miracle for Florida to become bowl-eligible. Billy Napier is now one game under .500 as Florida’s coach. It’s the same old thing – yes, Napier has a good plan and it will take time.

But this losing thing is getting old.

