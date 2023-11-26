Pat Dooley’s Six Pack: Instant reactions to Florida’s loss against FSU

For a half, Gator fans thought they could pull it off. But in the end, it was a new way to lose.

Florida lost its fifth straight game and second in a row to Florida State because the Gators could not generate any offense in the second half.

It was the first time this season Florida lost a game with a halftime lead. FSU won 24-15 with backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker, who had to leave the game for a couple of plays because of targeting on Jaydon Hill.

Florida finished the season 5-7 while FSU kept its College Football Playoff hopes alive. Not a good night in the Swamp. The Dooley Six Pack looks at the game.

It was definitely a rock fight

The battle of the backup quarterbacks looked like two guys without much experience going head to head. FSU had only one possession in the first quarter and Florida managed only 48 total yards in the second half. The better team turned on its defense in the second half.

Too many mistakes... again

Florida had so many huge penalties in this game and finished with 90 yards in infractions. The penalty on Hill came after Rodemaker scrambled to set up a probable field goal attempt. Instead, the Seminoles were able to score a touchdown and put the game away.

Where have these Gators been?

Florida came out with a new look defensive, which was basically to make life uncomfortable for Rodemaker. It worked until the final drive of the first half when Florida allowed the Seminoles to go 90 yards (including a personal foul penalty).

The Gators blitzed and pressed on defense instead of playing soft.

The Max Brown Era

In his first half as a starter, Brown converted 5-of-9 third downs. Nothing wrong with that. Florida was able to run the ball for 110 yards and Brown threw for 74. But the second half was a mixture of Brown looking tentative and the offensive line not being able to withstand the FSU pass rush.

Things have to change

Look, we get how fired-up defensive players can be when you are playing against a rival and the crowd is going nuts. But Billy Napier needs to get his team under control.

Eight penalties for 90 yards? That is no way to go through life. But we have seen it before. Discipline needs to be the buzzword around that building.

This is historically bad

It’s the only way to put it. Since 1962, which is when the modern era started as far as I’m concerned because that’s when I saw my first game, Florida has had eight losing seasons. Three of them have been in the last three seasons. Napier is now 11-14 as Florida’s head coach.

Florida had three straight losing seasons for the first time since 1947. These are facts that are difficult to digest.

