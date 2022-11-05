Pat Dooley’s Six Pack: Cracking a cold one over Florida’s win over Texas A&M

Maybe that was it. Maybe a lazy Saturday in College Station, Texas, that it started to click.

Or maybe Texas A&M is just that big of a mess.

No matter, Florida fans were able to celebrate a win and took a step closer to bowl eligibility thanks to a strong running game and – believe it or not – a defense that took over the second half.

The final was 41-24 as Florida improved to 5-4 and 2-4 in the SEC. The Aggies have their own problems, but for a day anyway, the Gators could feel good about themselves.

So, maybe this is the day we all look back on many years from now and talk about how the Billy Napier Era really began in College Station.

We will see. We will also see the Pat Dooley Six Pack on a nice win for the Gators.

The Gators have played two games at true road sites

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

They battled Tennessee to the last play and stuffed Texas A&M. Somehow, Napier needs to bottle that road water and spread it all over the team next week when they return home.

Here’s a great stat for you: In two true road games, [autotag]Anthony Richardson[/autotag] has accounted for 794 yards and eight touchdowns. Mind-blowing how much better he plays without that local pressure.

We saw what Ole Miss did to Texas A&M last week rushing for 309 yards

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The A&M players said they figured out why that happened. So, they limited Florida to 291 yards rushing. Well done, Aggies. [autotag]Montrell Johnson Jr[/autotag]. led the way with 100 yards on 22 carries. Florida stuck with the run even after having some issues with four early false start penalties on the two players sharing right tackle.

This game did not start out the way any Florida fans hoped

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The first defensive series of the game must have felt like déjà vu all over again. Devon Achane was stuffed on the first play, but simply cut back and nobody was there to secure the edge and Achane went for 65. He later scored – untouched, I might add) on a 5-yard run to the right side. And so, it went for a half and Florida found itself having allowed 307 yards and 24 points.

But then things changed

Tim Warner/Getty Images

In the second half, Florida limited Texas A&M to 106 yards and caused two fumbles by Haynes King that helped Florida put the game away. More than that, Florida pitched a second-half shutout. Who saw that coming?Early in the game, I was thinking about how people would point to [autotag]Brenton Cox Jr[/autotag]. being an ex-player. But instead, they are trying to spell [autotag]Princely Umanmielen[/autotag] correctly.

Evan Stewart became the fifth player this season to catch 100 yards worth of passes against Florida...

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

.. with 120 yards on eight catches, the second most Florida has allowed this season. But in the second half, Florida allowed only 29 yards on the first four series and starter Haynes King finished the game with 23 completions in 45 tries. The pressure up front was better, especially once Florida got a lead.

I think the top candidate for catch of the year is now Ja’Quavion Fraziars

Ja’Quavion Fraziars (0). Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun

His one-handed grab in the corner of the end zone gave Florida a lead it would not relinquish. Fortunately, even though he came up holding his wrist he was able to re-enter the game. Fraziars finished with four catches for 50 yards which were huge with [autotag]Justin Shorter[/autotag] out with an injury.

