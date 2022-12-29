Pat Dooley recaps Florida’s near upset of Auburn to open SEC schedule

At least this time against a ranked opponent, Todd Golden’s Florida basketball team had a chance.

But a turnover on the last possession by Colin Castleton – his third of the game – spelled the difference as the Gators lost, 61-58, against 24th-ranked Auburn.

The loss drops Florida to 7-6 on the year and falling short in the SEC opener on the road certainly was not unexpected. But the Gators led for most of the second half and had a last chance to win it… but unfortunately could not prevail when the game was on the line.

Bruce Pearl and Auburn Tigers are now 11-2 on the season. Here are the takeaways from Wednesday night’s defeat.

What happened

Michael Chang/Getty Images

It was not a great offensive game for either team, but Florida getting six points from Castleton was a big part of the loss. So was three-point shooting for the Gators.

Again.

Florida went 3-for-19 from three so in the last two games the Gators have gone 5-for-41 on shots from beyond the arc. And yet, they keep shooting them.

Still, Florida had a chance after an [autotag]Alex Fudge[/autotag] steal of an entry pass. Golden called a timeout to set up a play for Castleton, but he fumbled the ball while driving the paint and it led to a Wendell Green Jr. uncontested layup at the buzzer.

Florida led at the half 26-23 thanks to a defense that held Auburn to 28.6% shooting and forced 11 turnovers.

Florida led despite making only 1-for-8 from three-point land. Florida also had eight turnovers in the first half. Green made a long three at the buzzer to close the gap, his first points of the game. He also scored eight of Auburn’s first 11 points of the second half.

The game was a contest between two coaches who know each other very well as Golden spent time on Bruce Pearl’s staff.

What it means

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

The Gators still are looking for a Quad 1 victory and this would have been a beauty to win in a very hostile environment. The good news was that Florida had a chance against a quality team, but they just couldn’t make enough shots.

Story continues

Player of the game - Auburn

Michael Chang/Getty Images

Johni Broome, who played high school ball in Tampa, is a 6-foot-10-inch transfer from Moorhead State. He gave Castleton a lot of trouble. More than that, he led the Tigers in scoring, rebounding and assists. He had 14 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. He also scored the game-winning basket. Other than that…

Player of the game - Florida

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Kowacie Reeves[/autotag] threw up some bricks including a three that never touched the rim. But he played hard, scoring 15 points to lead Florida and grabbing four rebounds.

Inside the numbers

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

There was this promise that Florida would be a better rebounding team this season, but this was not a game that showed it. Auburn won the rebounding battle 40-28 with 17 of those rebounds coming on the Tigers’ offensive end.

On the road, in an SEC game, you aren’t going to win many games getting outrebounded like that.

He said it

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

“I’m proud of this team. We’ve gotten so much better. Even spotting them the 7-0 lead, we kept battling. If we can stay together, I think we are going to get hot over the next couple of weeks.” – Todd Golden.

Next up

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Gators take another week off between games before facing Texas A&M in the first SEC home game for Florida. It will be A&M’s first conference game (the Aggies play Prairie View Friday night).

The Aggies have a 7-5 record with some bad losses (Wofford, Murray State) and began the night 104th in the NET Rankings.

Read more

[lawrence-related id=98703,98698,98440,98184]

[vertical-gallery id=98685]

[listicle id=98613]

[listicle id=98271]

[listicle id=97885]

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire