Pat Dooley’s Book of Lists – Volume 25: The 10 oddest openers for Florida football

As we settle into Game Week and get excited for the start of another season – this one with full capacities possible – it’s easy to think back to some of our favorites.

Many of the openers are just a way to find out what kind of team Florida might have. Coaches don’t show much against the directional schools (is the Atlantic in Florida Atlantic University a direction?) and when the Gators have played quality opponents – like Miami from 1981-85 – it’s either exhilarating or deflating.

And sometimes, the opening game is just strange.

So, for the final Book of Lists leading into the season (I’ll be writing three stories a week starting tomorrow), I thought I would explore the weird.

Some openers left you plenty to write about that you never thought you would be writing. Others left you wondering what in the heck to lead with.

Mind you, these are not all weird. They are just 10 opening games that were different.

1976, North Carolina in Tampa

The Gators occasionally would play neutral site games in Tampa and in Doug Dickey’s seventh season, his team would travel to the Big Sombrero ranked 18th in the nation.

It was a heck of a game. Until the end.

Florida was trailing 24-21 and was driving to try to either win or tie the game at the end with quarterback Jimmy Fisher, a Tampa native making his first start.

The Gators drove to the 3-yard line when Fisher scrambled his team to the line with seconds left on the clock. Fisher, who had taken a couple of shots to the head and was a bit woozy, decided the stop the clock by throwing the ball out of bounds.

The trouble was that it was fourth down.

"I didn't really realize it until I saw everybody run out on the field," Fisher told the Tampa Bay Times in 2005. "Dickey came straight to me. He looked at me and said you realize you threw it out on fourth down. It was probably the low point of my career, that's for sure. It was the very, very worst thing that could happen in my first game."

1995, Florida vs. Houston

It was a typical opener for a Steve Spurrier team, a 45-21 win in a game where the Gators weren’t at their best and certainly not playing like a team that would go on to play for the national championship.

But something happened that we didn’t realize would get under Spurrier’s skin.

Florida had had concerns about the punting game with the departure of Shayne Edge. In came a freshman left-footed punter named Robby Stevenson.

His two punt attempts averaged 21.5 yards a try.

And the fans let him have it.

The booing was pretty loud and we wondered how Spurrier would react to the negativity.

We found out the following Tuesday at his press conference.

"Every time they boo when anything happens out there, basically they're booing me," he said. "If they want to keep booing, maybe they want some new coaches around here. I don't know."

That sent chills throughout the Gator Nation. They backed off the booing and Stevenson went on to have an excellent career for the Gators averaging 40.7 yards a punt through his three-year career.

And Spurrier did flirt with the Tampa Bay Bucs before telling them no the following January.

1966, Florida vs. Northwestern

There is a myth that Spurrier’s legendary field goal against Auburn that won him the Heisman Trophy was his first attempt of his senior season.

Not true and he often asks a trivia question about it as in, “What game did I kick two field goals that year?”

Well, that would have been Northwestern. Florida had an excellent short-range kicker in Wayne “Shade Tree” Barfield, but Spurrier would kick as well. Just not very often.

He made a pair in a 43-7 rout of Northwestern in the ’96 opener.

“I did miss one against N.C. State,” he said. “So, I was 3-for-4 that year.”

1977, Florida at Rice

Talk about a record that will never be broken, it came at Rice Stadium and only an announced crowd of 24,000 saw it in person.

Florida rolled over a Rice team that had won its opener over Idaho (it would turn out to be the only win for the Owls and coach Homer Rice in a 1-10 season).

The Gators’ 48-3 final margin was important for only one thing.

Back-up freshman quarterback Cris Collinsworth (who later in the year was moved to safety believe it or not) rolled to his right and found Derrick Gaffney open.

Gaffney motored the rest of the way for a 99-yard touchdown, a record that cannot be broken. As time goes on, the distance that Collinsworth threw the ball expanded. At least in his story.

2014, Florida vs. Idaho

Just before Valdez Showers received the opening kickoff for the game, he saw lightning strike just outside the stadium.

This was after a weather delay that moved the kickoff back 2:48.

Showers took the shirt kickoff and ran through the puddles before getting knocked out of bounds at the 14-yard line.

And that, my friends, was the “One-Play Game.”

Both teams went to the lockers again where Florida had actually already consumed a second pregame meal and 45 minutes later the game was ruled a no contest.

It was a bad omen for Will Muschamp, who would be fired with two games plus a bowl game to go.

1979, Florida at Houston

As memorable as the Florida-Houston game was 10 years prior for Gator fans, this one was kind of a dud.

We just had no idea how big a dud it would turn out to be.

It was Charley Pell’s first game as Florida’s coach, again an unranked team vs. a ranked Houston team in Houston. The Cougars were No. 13 while the Gators were trying to erase the stink of a 4-7 season in 1978.

Houston had already played a game, winning 24-16 in the L.A. Coliseum over UCLA. Florida handed the Cougars all they could muster, but came away with the 14-10 loss in the Astrodome as 34,432 watched.

After the game, Florida Times-Union columnist David Lamm wrote, “If the Houston Cougars are the 13th-best major college football team in the country, then the Florida Gators are a lot better than many people thought they were.”

Not so fast my friend. Florida tied its next game against Georgia Tech but both quarterback John Brantley and All-American linebacker Scot Brantley (brothers) were lost for the season in that game.

Of course, you know the rest. Florida finished 0-10-1 and it turned out that the Houston game was the best Florida played all season.

1971, Florida vs. Duke in Tampa

This one always stuck with me because it was the last season-opener for the Super Sophs who were now seniors. But Carlos Alvarez’s knees were shot and Doug Dickey had decided to start running more option plays with strong-armed quarterback John Reaves.

Not surprisingly, it did not work out.

Florida couldn’t generate any offense and lost to Duke 12-6. It was the start of a five-game losing streak.

This was also the season that ended with the Florida Flop. In many ways, it also started with the same thing.

1968, Florida vs. Air Force in Tampa

Florida came in ranked sixth in the country, but struggled with Air Force until a big kickoff return from Willie Jackson Sr., one of the first two black players to be signed by Florida.

Florida won the game 23-20. But the real story was that the Air Force handlers lost their mascot, who took off flying into the wild blue yonder.

As legend has it, the falcon was able to spot the team bus and followed it all the way back to Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Whether that is true or not, all we know for sure is he made it home.

1987, Florida at Miami

Florida scored four points.

Usually, that will not be enough to win a game against the 10th-ranked team in America.

And it was not on this day.

While senior quarterback Kerwin Bell was running for his life behind an inexperienced offensive line, Miami had no trouble scoring.

Florida’s points came when long snapper Willie Pegues twice launched the ball through the end zone for a pair of safeties.

Who scores four points?

I tried to get in touch with Pegues when Florida and Miami were set to play again many years later, but he turned down my request. Can’t blame him.

2004. Florida vs. Middle Tennessee

The opener that wasn’t certainly had an effect on Ron Zook’s career.

Florida’s game against Middle Tennessee State was postponed because of Hurricane Frances, one of four hurricanes Gainesville residents had to deal with in September.

The game was pushed back to the open date, which meant the Florida players would not have a breather. Zook told friends he was concerned about losing his team at some point.

The week after the Middle Tennessee game, 19th ranked Florida lost to Mississippi State in Starkville. The next day, Zook was told this would be his last season.

