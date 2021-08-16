Pat Dooley’s Book of Lists – Volume 23: Answers to Gators fans’ burning questions (maybe)

Former longtime Gainesville Sun sportswriter Pat Dooley contributes on a weekly basis to Gators Wire with “Pat Dooley’s Book of Lists,” chronicling his thoughts on the past, present and future of Gators sports. Look for more frequent contributions during football season.

Summers are long and in Gainesville we have what we call “hot rain” that comes at you hard and makes you think about flood insurance. And then it starts bouncing off the pavement to get you from both underneath.

So, you can understand how summers make us a little squirrely around North Central Florida.

In late summer, I start Dooley-Palooza which is a tour of multiple Gator Clubs around the state where these poor souls who have had to change out of soggy shirts just going to their cars are ready for some football.

Last week, it was the panhandle and I received dozens of questions about this upcoming season. Because, in the end, that’s what the 2021 season will be, the answers to a lot of questions.

Remember that old Chicago song “Questions 67 and 68”? That’s about how many questions I have and fans have been asking heading into this season.

Look, we’ll never have as many questions as we did at this time last year. Are we going to play? Are we going to finish? How many people will be allowed into stadiums? Do we have to wear masks while we’re eating a hot dog and how will that work?

That we made it still feels like a miracle and there are still going to be plenty of questions about public safety. But we will stick to football today with the best questions I have heard during a long, hot, humid summer.

What will the offense look like?

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

That’s difficult to say because I believe that Florida can enter the season with one plan and switch to another in midstream. Certainly, we saw that in 2019 and 2020.

Dan Mullen is not going to just abandon a passing game that can work even without two Kyles and a Kadarius. In the end, Mullen got guys open, and he will continue to do that because he is one of the best play-callers in the game.

At the same time, he has a quarterback who has shown he can pick up tough yards and a plethora of running backs with high potential.

Ergo, the dilemma.

In theory, Florida could be one of those teams that pounds the rock and then kills you with play-action. But to do that, you must have an offensive line that can move people. Yes, this is one of those questions that inspires more questions.

I have had this dream where Florida has split backs and Emory Jones in the shotgun and Malik Davis in the slot and the defense is freaking out trying to figure out what the Gators are going to run.

Still, it comes down to execution. If the Gators can be as efficient as they hope to be, this may be one of the most balanced offenses of the last decade.

Is Florida in plug-and-replace mode with its wide receivers?

Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun

In the last three years under receivers coach Billy Gonzales, Florida has 107 touchdown catches.

In the previous seven years under Will Muschamp and Jim McElwain, Florida had 103.

Gonzales knows what he is doing and keeps developing receivers to go to the next level.

It does feel like it’s Jacob Copeland and the No-Names, and I believe Copeland is ready to have that big season now that he is the No. 1 target. But Mullen’s offense is not predicated on limiting the targets. (The last wide receiver to lead the SEC in catches from Florida was Chad Jackson in 2005).

Obviously, a lot of it will depend on the chemistry that develops between the quarterback and a young group. But the talent is there to have the necessary production. It won’t be like last year, but we may never see anything like last year.

Is Evan McPherson the fourth toughest player to replace from last year’s team?

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Alright, sir, that’s an interesting question. We know who the first three are, but McPherson was close to automatic making 51 of 60 field goal attempts during his career.

It got to the point that we were stunned when he missed (never more so than on a foggy night against LSU).

The good news for Florida is that Florida has a pair of wily veterans to replace him. Jace Christmann transferred in from Mississippi State and Chris Howard saw spot duty last year.

Christmann was an 80 percent field goal guy, but I think Mullen will be less likely to throw him in there past the 50 since he has only tried one in his career.

That part will be different. Prepare the pooch punts.

Are the new defensive backs coaches the answer to what was a miserable secondary last year?

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Yeah, it was pretty bad. Perhaps the secondary coaches were scapegoats, but Florida allowed the second-most passing yards per game in the history of the program. The team that still has the record (2007) produced a bunch of pros but was very young.

There is some experience in this secondary, but don’t forget they are learning from new coaches.

I think Gator fans would be thrilled if the defensive backs just lined up right this season. And we all know that if the pass rush isn’t there, you can only cover for so long.

Florida has to be better in the back end, especially the safeties.

Is it an impossible dream to think Florida can beat Alabama, Georgia, Alabama again and then beat two elite playoff teams?

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Now we’re getting way ahead of ourselves. Let’s see what Florida does against FAU before we get out of control.

But any time Alabama is on the schedule, it’s a problem for any team.

On the other hand, Florida went through Alabama on its way to all three national titles.

Florida doesn’t have to beat Alabama to have a great season, not in Week 3. It has to beat Georgia. After that, we’ll just see what happens.

How good can Emory Jones be?

AP Photo/John Raoux

You know, Florida is very fortunate to have two quarterbacks wait around for their chances the way Kyle Trask and Emory Jones did. Florida is also fortunate to have Trask mentor Jones on what it takes.

But Jones is not Trask. At the same time, that doesn’t mean he won’t be a Heisman finalist.

Jones can do things not many quarterbacks at Florida could do. The question is whether he does them all well.

I thought it was interesting that Mullen talked about how much he believes in Jones in terms of his talent and maturity but doesn’t know what to expect when the bullets start flying.

I am bullish on Emory Jones. I think he’s going to have a big year.

How big is it that Brian Johnson is gone?

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Well, coaches come and go, but he was definitely Mullen’s right-hand man.

Garrick McGee knows the league and knows how to coach a dual-threat quarterback (as he did with Lamar Jackson at Louisville).

Any time you have to make a transition at that position, it can be difficult. But this is Dan Mullen’s offense and he will be calling the plays. Johnson was great at suggesting trick plays at the right time, but I think the transition will be smooth.

Can Florida be elite on defense again?

Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

It had better be better great. Elite? Not so fast.

Define elite. Top 10 in total defense like it was in 2019? Last year was an aberration, but it still happened. It was an issue around the country in part because of the pandemic.

Mullen is convinced it wasn’t that bad. I have no doubt it will be good this year, especially because of the front seven.

But elite?

If it is, if it’s holding opponents to 15.5 points a game (2019) instead of 30.8 (2020), there is no telling how far these Gators can go.

Is there more pressure on Todd Grantham or John Hevesy?

Brad McClenny-USA TODAY NETWORK

We know the defense will be better. The offensive line? Not so sure.

I talk all the time about real pressure and perceived pressure. Fan pressure is that perceived pressure. Because coaches don’t get fired because of message boards and Twitter rans.

They do lose their jobs when a pattern emerges. Grantham has put all of his eggs in his own basket instead of acquiescing when Mullen thought a co-coordinator might be a good idea.

I have no doubt that Grantham understands how important this year is. Same for Hevesy, whose offensive line helped Florida pick up the most first down in a season in the history of Florida football but have been pedestrian when it has come to the running game the last two seasons.

I think it is mostly perceived pressure caused by fans who are not happy with the recruiting of those coaches.

Do we care what Texas and Oklahoma do this year?

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma is going to be really good this year. I have them picked to win it all. So, if that happens does the SEC claim another national title? Asking for a friend.

I do think we will look at both teams a little differently knowing that they could be moving over sooner rather than later.

Or maybe that’s just me because I am a fidiot (football idiot).

