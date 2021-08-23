Pat Dooley’s Book of Lists – Volume 24: The 10 games that will define the SEC races

Former longtime Gainesville Sun sportswriter Pat Dooley contributes on a weekly basis to Gators Wire with “Pat Dooley’s Book of Lists,” chronicling his thoughts on the past, present and future of Gators sports. Look for more frequent contributions during football season.

Think about this possibility.

We may be looking at the last time we will see an East and a West champion in the SEC.

Oh, I don’t believe for a second that the SEC Championship game will go away with the new world we are going to enter eventually. Not only is there a contractual obligation, but it is important financially for the conference.

I know there are people who think if the SEC expands to a nine-game conference schedule when Texas and Oklahoma come aboard, the SEC title game will go the way of the Walkman, Pluto as a planet and the dodo bird.

I don’t see that happening.

But let’s think about a scenario where the Big 12 – facing the loss of its two biggest teams – either is absorbed by another conference or just disbands and lets the remaining eight teams fend for themselves.

If the Big 12 crumbles soon enough it could pave the way for Texas and Oklahoma to move right away to the SEC.

And there is a predominant feeling the SEC would eliminate divisions and just take the two best teams to Atlanta to play for the title.

I know. This is all so complicated, and nobody knows for sure what will happen in the next few months. And I may be getting way ahead of myself because the TV folks may ask us to pump to brakes.

But we do know there will be an East and a West champ in 2021.

Here are the 10 games that will decide the two teams that end up at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec. 4.

Clemson-Georgia in Charlotte, Sept. 4

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Whoa there. You do know that Clemson did not join the SEC, right?

Yes, but …

We all know Georgia is the overwhelming favorite to win the East. The Bulldogs have a soft conference schedule with Arkansas and Auburn from the West and both Kentucky and Missouri in Athens.

So, my theory is a Clemson win could deflate this Georgia team, especially if the Tigers defensive line is all over J.T. Daniels.

On the other hand, Georgia could win this game and have an incredible amount of confidence for the rest of the season.

It’s a theory, I know. But I believe in it. And that’s the last of the non-conference games on this list.

Texas A&M at Ole Miss, Nov. 13

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss probably will not win the West, but the Rebels will certainly have some say on who does.

Last year, this game didn’t take place because of COVID-19, and it might have cost A&M a shot at the playoffs. We were also deprived of what should have been what was almost the norm in the SEC last year – a shootout.

Lane Kiffin has the best quarterback in the SEC. A&M has a less steady quarterback situation. This one could be fun, especially if the Aggies come into Oxford sitting in the driver’s seat of the division.

Missouri at Kentucky, Sept. 11

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

This game is the second full week of the season and almost feels like a loser-leaves-town game. Why? Because the loser has basically forfeited its chances to be a surprise winner of the East.

If Will Levis is as good as the Kentucky coaches think, I’d pencil the Wildcats in as a true contender in the East. Missouri has Connor Bazelak and a brazen coach who thinks he is a young version of Steve Spurrier.

The Tigers had lost five straight to UK before last year’s 20-10 win in Columbia. The winner comes away from this one with a chance.

Alabama at Auburn, Nov. 27

AP Photo/Butch Dill

I’m not high on Auburn, and Gus Malzahn is not there to pull off another one of his stunners against the Tide. But you must have this game on the list because it is the greatest rivalry game in the SEC.

Maybe Bo Nix finds himself and the defensive line at Auburn recovers from all of the transfer portal losses. The bottom line is that it’s the Iron Bowl and tensions will be running high.

Florida at LSU, Oct. 16

Brad McClenny-USA TODAY NETWORK

Talk about tensions running high. This has become a bitter rivalry for a variety of reasons. Like Florida needed another rival.

In terms of the two races, it’s big because Florida will have a bye week and then Georgia after the LSU game. If the Gators lose to Alabama and LSU, it’s going to be unlikely that they can win the East even if they beat Georgia.

This game is one reason the schedule does not set up well for UF this season. In LSU’s case, it’s really a must-win game because there are even bigger games in its back half of the season.

Georgia at Auburn, Oct. 9

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Once again, I have no idea if Auburn is going to be any good. But the Bulldogs drew the soft schedule this year and this is literally their toughest road game of the year.

And I’m not exaggerating. Here are the others in the SEC – Vanderbilt and Tennessee. That’s it.

Auburn has enough talent to win this game at home. I wouldn’t bet on it, but this is the start of what you could consider a tough four-game stretch for Georgia: Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, Missouri.

If you want to call that tough.

Alabama at Florida, Sept. 18

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Let’s assume the Swamp is packed and as loud as it was for the Auburn game two years ago. That may be a pretty big assumption, but Florida will need a loud crowd to pull off this upset.

If that happens, everyone will look at Florida differently. The polls, the pundits, FPI and the CFP committee. That’s how big a deal it is for the Gators. It’s also the only one of what I consider their five toughest games to be played in the Swamp.

The good news is that it will be only Bryce Young’s third start. And if Alabama loses, the West starts to freak out.

Texas A&M at LSU, Nov. 27

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

We have no idea where these teams will be at the end of the season. There is a chance this game could be for the West crown or that one team could spoil it for the other. There is also a chance the two teams are playing for the Citrus Bowl.

But I think it will be the former.

Maybe we will get a crazy game like we did three years ago that forced college football to change its overtime rules. We can only hope.

Florida-Georgia in Jacksonville, Oct. 30

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

It’s difficult to believe any scenario where the loser of this game wins the East.

Although it has happened three times, in 2002, 2003 and 2005 when Georgia lost the game but played in Atlanta. But two of those were Ron Zook years so we’ve tried to forget.

The hype for this game will depend on what Florida has done against Alabama and LSU. If the Gators split those two games, the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party will be massive.

The bottom line is the East almost always goes through this game, and this year will likely not be any different.

Alabama at Texas A&M, Oct. 9

Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News

People who love college football are already getting chill bumps thinking about this game. And that’s just the media.

It could very well be a winner-take-all in the West and the tension in College Station will require a chainsaw to cut through it. Things could change if either team stumbles, but A&M has basically called out Alabama (never a good idea), and we’ll see if the Aggies can live up to it.

This could be billed as the latest Game of the Century, but we know for sure it will have a huge impact in the race for a West title.

