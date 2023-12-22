Pat Connaughton scores and draws the foul
Pat Connaughton scores and draws the foul, 12/21/2023
Pat Connaughton scores and draws the foul, 12/21/2023
Major League Baseball voted to approve some rule changes Thursday.
Friday, the Washington Supreme Court ruled in favor of the two schools' argument that they should control the conference.
Rams vs. Saints in Week 16 should have huge implications for the playoff race in the NFC.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
In today's edition: Joel Embiid's historic season, the Top 10 classes after National Signing Day, re-drafting the NFL QBs of the last five years, and more.
Here's what makes Brock Purdy and the 49ers' offense so dangerous — and what the Ravens' elite defense might do to counter. Also, can Lamar Jackson maximize his team's concepts and avoid turnovers?
The Ravens are being a little bit ignored with all the 49ers hype.
The league couldn't have planned a much better matchup than the 49ers vs. Ravens on Christmas Day, with a clash between the top AFC and NFC teams.
Georgia got commitments from three of the top 12 players in the class of 2024.
The Friars opened up an 11-point halftime lead, then extended it in the second.
Essentially, there’s nowhere to go but up for everybody involved, and there’s no doubt Morant will be embraced by many if he merely displays his basketball excellence nightly and keeps the nonsense to a minimum.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season!
Need help with your Week 16 full-PPR lineups? Let our rankings from Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don be your guide.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season!
In today's edition of Yahoo Sports AM: Nebraska lands top QB recruit, Seahawks stun the Eagles, Ja Morant's return, the red-hot Timberwolves, and more.
The Eagles' defense was good until it needed to be.
WKU trailed 28-0 early in the second quarter before winning 38-35.
Austin Ekeler ponders his next steps and whether they lie in football or elsewhere.