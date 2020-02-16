Pat Connaughton does awesome ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ dunk (video)

CHICAGO – Pat Connaughton is white. He’s in the dunk contest.

He leaned right into it.

Connaughton so magnificently imitated Billy Hoyle from “White Men Can’t Jump” – the outfit, the dorky warm-up jumps and (with an added degree of difficulty getting the ball) of course the dunk, right down to the rim hang:

Unfortunately for Connaughton, he changed into his Bucks jersey, didn’t perform as well on his second dunk (though scored higher by tapping the ball onto the backboard) and got eliminated.