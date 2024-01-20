Pat Connaughton dials from long distance

The former Dayton coach took coach drifting to a new level.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reportedly believes the lack of job security will bring out the best in McCarthy.
UFC 297 on Saturday night features two titles bouts and a much anticipated fight between featherweight contenders.
While Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer was making history, Utah and UCLA were earning big wins.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
Each week during the 2023-24 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into some of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
Jorge Martin examines several players who were drafted highly but underperformed last season. Could they bounce back in 2024?
In today's edition: Why the Divisional Round makes for one of the best sports weekends, the most dangerous ski race, the Celtics’ quest for perfection, and more.
McCormick has missed most or all of four seasons due to injury during his college football career.
Dwight Gooden's No. 16 will be retired April 14, while Darryl Strawberry's No. 18 will be memorialized June 1.
Dalton Del Don breaks down the players who finished the NFL season on a high note, and whether to buy into them in 2024 drafts.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes and give the how and why on the latest news around the NFL. The head coach hiring cycle is in full swing, and the trio kick things off by discussing Jori and Charles' upcoming piece on the best and worst head coach vacancies around the NFL. The consensus is that Carolina is the worst, while Philadelphia and Dallas would be the best should they open up. That leads to a conversation around Nick Sirianni and Mike McCarthy, and whether the two NFC East coaches are safe or not (and whether they should be). Charles strongly believes Bill Belichick would not be a good fit in Dallas, but would be in Atlanta. Jim Harbaugh interviewed with the Los Angeles Chargers, and Charles and Jori are both fairly sure he will return to the NFL this offseason given the rumors coming out of Michigan. The Chargers and the Atlanta Falcons appear to be the frontrunners. New England Patriots Head Coach Jerod Mayo had his first press conference, and Jori had some key takeaways, including the fact that Mayo had it written in his contract that he would succeed Belichick (which is very rare). Charles was impressed with Robert Kraft's clear vote of confidence in Mayo going forward.
The second Las Vegas Grand Prix won't start any earlier.
Here are the 10 top performers from the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass.
Let’s take a look at some contenders — in no particular order — who could be All-Stars for the first time.
Andy Behrens breaks down where some of the stars of the wild-card round could go in fantasy drafts next season.
Referee Carl Cheffers offered no explanation for how officials determined that this fumble went out of bounds before the Bills recovered it.
Are you ready to cut bait? When making additions to amp up your roster, consider saying goodbye to these five players.