Pat Connaughton with a deep 3 vs the Los Angeles Lakers
Pat Connaughton (Milwaukee Bucks) with a deep 3 vs the Los Angeles Lakers, 03/31/2021
Armenia are the surprise group leaders after they struck two goals inside the final four minutes for a 3-2 victory over Romania in Yerevan to make it three wins out of three. The results mean that coach Joachim Loew, who is quitting after the European Championship, will be leaving Germany in third place on six points, behind 65th-ranked North Macedonia after they scored an 85th-minute winner through Eljif Elmas.
It's been that kind of season for the Lakers.
Anticipation for a blockbuster match-up between former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and newly minted heavyweight titleholder Francis Ngannou was off the charts before it was ever really a possibility. Now that it could be happening, it appeared UFC president Dana White put a damper on the excitement. Or did he? We're soon going to find out, as Jones recently admitted in a storm of tweets that he is talking with UFC brass about making the fight happen despite he and White's public war of words. After Ngannou took the belt from Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 on Saturday night, everyone expected a quick, Ngannou vs. Jones is next. That didn't happen. Instead, Jones tweeted out, "Show me the money." White then responded by insinuating that Jones didn't really want the fight, that he should be scared to fight Ngannou following his spectacular performance against Miocic. Was Jon Jones and Dana White's war of words simply posturing for negotiations? Despite their vitriol, it is starting to look more and more like Jones and White are simply negotiating the bout through media and social media, just like Daniel Cormier said recently. This is a fight that everyone, including the UFC's Joe Rogan, is calling a once in a lifetime opportunity. The potential for this fight is that it could be bigger than any other in UFC history, including Conor McGregor's bout opposite Khabib Nurmagomedov. With so much on the line, Jones doesn't want to fight the bout for a standard contract. This fight could set records and he wants a piece of that pie. In a storm of tweets on Wednesday, Jones said that he had been speaking with UFC brass (not Dana White) and let them know that an $8 to $10 million payday wasn't going to be good enough for a bout of this magnitude. "I had a brief phone meeting with UFC‘s lawyer Hunter a few days ago. As of right now I expressed to him that anywhere around eight to $10 million would be way too low for a fight of this magnitude. That’s all that has been discussed so far," Jones wrote. "I’m supposed to be waiting for what their offer is going to be. Really hoping the numbers are nowhere near that low. I guess we will see what happens." Jones at least set somewhat of a bar for the UFC to come back with something that might be acceptable to the man that many consider to be the greatest fighter of all time. Whether they do or not remains to be seen. Jones Jones and Dana White Excitement is still building for Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou The fight is really all anyone has been talking about since Ngannou won the belt. Talk of a Miocic rematch went immediately out the window. White floated Derrick Lewis's name as the fight to make, but that was surely as much posturing on his part. Even with Nate Diaz expected to return opposite Leon Edwards at UFC 262, pundits and fans alike are waiting with bated breath for developments on the Jones vs. Ngannou bout, and Jones knows it. "One thing I’m sure of, I’ve never had more people excited to see A fight than they are now, I literally can’t walk to my mail box without someone asking me about the fight." But will the UFC show him the money? https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377287792431009797?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377287999499554817?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377288386327805958?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377290054876323840?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377290359185629188?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377291388451086347?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377293978907774979?s=20 Jon Jones asks UFC to be released, then deletes Twitter posts UFC 260 highlights & recap: Francis Ngannou blasts Stipe Miocic! (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo has an intimidating extra incentive to earn a podium finish in his first season with McLaren. McLaren’s CEO Zak Brown gifted Ricciardo a die-cast of Dale Earnhardt’s iconic 1984 No. 3 Wrangler car, but he upped the ante by betting a drive with the actual car. Brown currently owns the real-life […]
Tom Brady posted doctored photos of himself with a Bruce Arians tattoo, but he should consider getting it for real.
"The thing I’m most regretful for is we didn’t catch it up front.”
The UFC's May pay-per-view in Houston as of Wednesday is a jam-packed lineup, including the vacant lightweight title atop the bill.
Norman Powell (Portland Trail Blazers) with an and one vs the Detroit Pistons, 03/31/2021
The Sabres ended their 18-game skid — the NHL’s longest in 17 years — with a resounding 6-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. Rather than squandering a 3-0 third-period lead, like it did during a 4-3 overtime loss to the Flyers on Monday, Buffalo put it away by scoring the final four goals. Montour capped the surge by scoring short-handed goals 37 seconds apart, the first into an empty net.
Osaka, the reigning U.S. Open and Australian Open champion whose last loss came in February 2020, was beaten 6-0 6-4 by Greek 23rd seed Maria Sakkari. The Japanese second seed's early exit also ended any hopes she had of reclaiming the world number one ranking from Australian Ash Barty, who has moved into the Miami semi-finals. For the first time since the WTA Tour resumed play last July, the top ranking could have changed hands in Miami but for that to happen Osaka needed to at least reach the final.
Patrick Mahomes vs. Aaron Rodgers in a rematch of the original Super Bowl? Yeah, No. 1 was an easy pick.
Where do you want to be on the last lap? Protecting the lead or setting up for a last-ditch pass for the win? That‘s always the big question at races with restrictor plates, like Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway, where the ability to suck up to the car in front of you and slingshot […]
Daniel Cormier scoffs at the notion that Jon Jones is afraid of Francis Ngannou.
Despite not being a main event, the Diaz-Edwards fight is getting championship rounds.
Executives answer the burning questions about where their teams stand as division enters a time of flux.
Chris Haynes is joined by Yahoo's Vincent Goodwill to take stock of the league one week after the trade deadline.
Liverpool and Real have both experienced poor home results since coronavirus restrictions prevented fans from attending matches. Salah will have bad memories of his last meeting with Real Madrid at the Champions League final in Kiev, when he injured his shoulder in a clash with Ramos in the 3-1 defeat, the injury also stunting his World Cup campaign with Egypt. Salah has scored 119 goals in four seasons for Liverpool but recognised he was not always so prolific and gave words of courage to Vinicius Jr, one of Real's most exciting talents but who has had trouble finishing chances.
Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said that she thought the NCAA should stop testing for COVID-19 at the Final Four
Delon Wright (Sacramento Kings) with a 2-pointer vs the San Antonio Spurs, 03/31/2021
Florida TE Kyle Pitts ran an unofficial 4.44 40 on Pro Day at Florida and 49ers star George Kittle was blown way.