Pat Connaughton/Blake Wesley NBA Tracker: Jan. 14-20

Pat Connaughton and the Milwaukee Bucks played only twice over the past week, but Connaughton made the most of it. He scored eight points, a rebound, an assist and a block in the Bucks’ Jan. 17 road loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Connaughton’s 10 points in a Jan. 20 win over the lowly Detroit Pistons marked his first double-digit scoring game in two months. He also grabbed four rebounds. Over the two contests, he averaged 9.0 points and 2.5 rebounds.

Blake Wesley played four games with the San Antonio Spurs over the past week. His best scoring output was nine points Jan. 19 as the Spurs lost to the Charlotte Hornets. The next night in helping to defeat the Washington Wizards on the road, he had six points, three assists and a steal.

Wesley averaged 4.5 points and 2.5 assists a game for the week. It’s great to see him continue to get opportunities after he had trouble getting off the bench for the season’s first two months.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Geoffrey on Twitter: @gfclark89

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire