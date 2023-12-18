Pat Connaughton/Blake Wesley NBA Tracker: Dec. 11-17

This past week was one in which Notre Dame’s NBA representation reemerged after a week of inactivity.

Pat Connaughton was back in the Milwaukee Bucks’ rotation fresh off missing six games with an ankle injury. He made his return appearance Dec. 16 against the Detroit Pistons, scoring six points, grabbing four rebounds, dishing out two assists and recording one block. One day later against the Houston Rockets, he scored five more points and had four more assists and a steal.

Blake Wesley hadn’t seen any game action in two weeks when he was called in near the end of the San Antonio Spurs’ Dec. 15 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. His lone recorded stat was an assist on a 3-pointer by Sandro Mamukelashvili, another Spurs reserve who is struggling to find playing time. One only can wonder whether Wesley will be able to have more regular playing time as the season progresses.

