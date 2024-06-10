Pat Angerer named Iowa football’s new radio color commentator

Something about Iowa City keeps the Hawkeyes coming back home. This time one of Iowa’s favorite sons is coming back home and is going to be in many fans’ living rooms and on heard from a lot more.

Pat Angerer, the former Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker, has been named the new color commentator moving forward, as reported by David Eickholt of 247Sports. Angerer is replacing Ed Podolak.

Former Hawkeye LB Pat Angerer has been hired as Iowa’s new color commentator. Replacing Ed Podolak. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) June 10, 2024

Pat Angerer, the Iowa native hailing from Bettendorf High School in Bettendorf, Iowa, played with the Hawkeyes from 2005-2009. He tallied 258 total tackles, two sacks, 11.5 tackles for loss, and six interceptions. Angerer was a First-Team All-Big Ten and First-Team All-American selection in 2009.

Ed (Podolak) and Gary (Dolphin) have been a huge part of my Hawkeye football experience as a player and fan, and I hope that I can do them, the university, the football program, and the fans justice. I plan to take the same passion I had as a player to the booth. – Pat Angerer

Following his time at Iowa, Angerer was drafted in the second round of the 2010 NFL draft by the Indianapolis Colts where he went on to spend 2010-2013. He was part of the All-Rookie Team. During his NFL career, he totaled 327 tackles, 2.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and two interceptions.

Pat’s passion for Hawkeye football has been evident from the moment he set foot on campus nearly 15 years ago. He was the heartbeat of our team throughout his career, and I am confident that he will do a great job on the air. – Kirk Ferentz

Angerer will be alongside Gary Dolphin for Hawkeyes’ football games this fall.

