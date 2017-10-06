Pastrnak, Marchand score, Bruins hold off Predators 4-3

BOSTON (AP) -- The Boston Bruins spent a lot of time this offseason with an eye looking toward the future.

In Thursday night's season opener, they got a glimpse at just how bright it may be.

Jake DeBrusk had a goal and assist in his first NHL game, Charlie McAvoy added a goal and assist in his first regular-season appearance and the Boston Bruins beat the Nashville Predators 4-3.

David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand also scored, and David Krejci finished with three assists. Anders Bjork added an assist in his first NHL start.

''It's awesome for the three of us (rookies) to kind of get that out of the way and now you can roll,'' McAvoy said. ''Points aren't everything that's for sure, but for offensive guys like Jake and Anders and myself...sometimes the hardest things to do is to get that zero out of there on the point column.''

Nashville tied the game 1-1 with a late goal in the first period by Viktor Arvidsson and got late goals in the third by Scott Hartnell and Filip Forsberg. But the defending Western Conference champions were outshot 32-29 on the night. Tuukka Rask had 26 saves for Boston. Pekka Rinne stopped 28 shots for the Predators.

Boston played without center Patrice Bergeron (lower body) and forward David Backes (illness). DeBrusk and Bjork started in their absences.

DeBrusk's parents, grandmother, sister and girlfriend were in the stands Thursday. His father, Louie DeBrusk, was shown on the jumbotron wiping away tears after his son's goal. The elder DeBrusk played 11 NHL seasons for four different teams.

''I'm gonna be talking to him about that. It's a special moment,'' DeBrusk said.

Predators coach Peter Laviolette said he took no solace from the way his team closed the gap in the final two minutes.

''They were quicker than us, they were hungrier,'' he said. ''It's a good look in the mirror, I think.''