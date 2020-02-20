Pastrnak Keeps Bruins Rolling

The Presidents Trophy race is being fought in the Atlantic Division. The Lightning have won an incredible 11 straight games to improve to 40-15-5 this season. In any other division, that would be enough for the top seed, but not in the Atlantic. The Boston Bruins managed to eke out a 2-1 overtime victory against Edmonton last night to win their fourth straight game and earn their 10th win in 11 contests. Imagine going on an 11-game winning streak and only gaining two points against the team you’re chasing.

Boston is now 38-11-12, which puts them three points ahead of the Lightning, albeit with one extra game played. With another goal on Wednesday, Boston’s David Pastrnak is up to 43 markers, tying him with the Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews for first place in the goal scoring race. Alex Ovechkin, who has cooled down recently, trails behind with 40 goals.

Meanwhile, Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask limited the competition to just a goal for his third straight start. Rask is having an amazing year with a 23-5-6 record, 2.04 GAA, and .932 save percentage in 35 games. Boston fell just shy of the Cup last year and they look like a major threat to capture it this time around.

NY RANGERS 6 CHICAGO 3

Chris Kreider netted the game-winning goal and recorded two assists. He has 24 goals and 45 points in 58 contests.

Mika Zibanejad also scored a goal and registered two assists for the Rangers. He’s up to 26 goals and 55 points in 46 games.

Igor Shesterkin stopped 37 of 40 Blackhawks shots. He’s won an incredible seven of his first eight career starts.

At the other end of ice, Robin Lehner saved 35 of 41 shots. He’s surrendered at least four goals in three straight contests.

Dominik Kubalik netted two goals for Chicago. He’s up to 25 markers and 38 points in 58 games.

BOSTON 2 EDMONTON 1 (OT)

David Pastrnak scored the overtime winner and registered an assist. That gives him 43 goals and 84 points in 61 contests.

Boston’s other goal was netted by Patrice Bergeron. It was his 27th marker and 51st point in 52 games.

Sam Gagner accounted for Edmonton’s lone goal. He’s up to five goals and 12 points in 34 contests.

Mike Smith stopped 32 of 34 shots last night. He’s allowed seven goals in his last three starts, but has a 1-1-1 record over that span.

Tuukka Rask saved 28 of 29 Oilers shots. He’s surrendered just one goal in three consecutive starts.

DALLAS 3 ARIZONA 2

Taylor Hall netted a power-play goal for the Coyotes. He has 15 goals and 48 points in 58 games.

Adin Hill kicked out 30 of 33 Stars shots. Two of the three goals he allowed were scored during Dallas power plays.

Corey Perry scored a goal and registered an assist. He’s up to five goals and 18 points in 48 games.

Jamie Oleksiak scored the game-winning goal. That gives him two goals and eight points in 60 contests.

Ben Bishop saved 39 of 41 shots to earn the win. That extended his winning streak to three games, giving him a 21-12-4 record.

FLORIDA 4 ANAHEIM 1

Vincent Trocheck scored the game-winning goal and registered an assist. He has 10 goals and 35 points in 53 contests.

MacKenzie Weegar also had a goal and an assist for Florida. That gives him five goals and 16 points in 36 games.

Anaheim’s lone goal was scored by Max Jones. It was his eighth goal and 11th point in 49 contests.

John Gibson stopped 28 of 31 Panthers shots. He has a 17-23-4 record, 2.99 GAA, and .904 save percentage in 44 starts.

Sergei Bobrovsky turned aside 35 of 36 shots on Wednesday. He’s improved to 22-17-5 with a 3.25 GAA and .899 save percentage in 46 games.

COLORADO 3 NY ISLANDERS 1

Brock Nelson netted the Islanders’ only goal. He has 22 goals and 46 points in 59 games.

Semyon Varlamov surrendered three goals on 29 shots. He fell to 17-12-4 with a 2.55 GAA and .918 save percentage in 38 games.

Andre Burakovsky scored the game-winning goal. It was his 20th goal and 45th point in 56 contests.

Gabriel Landeskog also scored for Colorado. He’s up to 16 goals and 29 point in 43 games.

Pavel Francouz stopped 27 of 28 Islanders shots. He’s 14-5-3 with a 244 GAA and .923 save percentage in 24 games.

MINNESOTA 4 VANCOUVER 3 (SO)

Devan Dubnyk saved 31 of 34 shots in regulation time. He was beaten twice in five shootout rounds, but that was good enough to get the extra point.

Jacob Markstrom kicked out 25 of 28 shots prior to the shootout. He was bested three times over five rounds in the shootout lost.

J.T. Miller scored twice for Vancouver. He’s up to 24 goals and 59 points in 60 games.

Alex Galchenyuk found the back of the net at 15:15 minutes to tie the game. It was his first goal in his fourth game as a member of the Minnesota Wild.

Mats Zuccarello assisted on two of the Wild’s three goals. He has 14 goals and 32 points in 55 games this season.