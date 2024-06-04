Past trends say bet the Over for Cardinals’ projected win total

The Arizona Cardinals have a projected win total in 2024 set at 6.5 wins by BetMGM and most other sportsbooks. After two consecutive four-win seasons and offseason improvements, that might seem like a disappointing projection.

However, according to BetArizona.com, past trends suggest you take the Over.

Over the last 10 seasons, 27 teams had their projected win total set at 6.5 wins. Of those 27, 17 won seven or more games. Ten won six or fewer.

Should you bet the Cardinals to make the playoffs, which is +300 for them to make it on BetMGM? That isn’t as safe a bet historically.

Of those 27 teams over the last decade to have a 6.5-win projected total, only eight made the playoffs. At +300, it might be good enough to wager a little on it.

Two such teams were last season. Both the Houston Texans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers made the postseason.

Five such teams went on the divisional round, two made the conference championship and one made the Super Bowl. The 2021 Bengals were the team to make it the furthest.

So an Over bet on the Cardinals for their projected win total is a pretty safe one. The question is whether it is worth it at -160, which borders on not being a valuable enough bet to make.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire