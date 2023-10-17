Past Lives confirms UK digital release date

Twenty Years Rights/A24 Film

Past Lives has landed a UK digital release date.

The film came out in UK cinemas last month, and is already available to buy and rent digitally in the US following a cinematic release there in June. UK fans will be able to do the same from Monday, October 23.

Debuting to 100% on Rotten Tomatoes (and still sitting at 98% now), the film chronicles the connection between Nora (Greta Lee) and Hae Sung (Teo Yoo) over a span of more than 20 years.

It kicks off with a childhood romance that comes to an end when Nora moves away, and then jumps ahead to when they reconnect via social media in adulthood.

Following another time jump, they meet up again and ponder how things could have gone if their lives took different paths.

Director Celine Song spoke exclusively to Digital Spy about the film, and heaped praise upon lead actress Greta Lee.

"First of all, she is a wonderful actress," Song said. "How good she is, that's really at the heart of it. I also wanted her to be somebody whose soul was a good match to the soul of the character.

"What I love about Greta is that when she's talking to you as a professional, she is really put together, and when she's joking, laughing or teasing someone, she suddenly looks like a little kid. That duality is something I was looking for Nora."

Song also talked about how she wanted the chemistry between her characters to be less about whether they will kiss or sleep with each other, but more "you see this other person and you see your whole past... something where the longing has to be deep, and almost philosophical".

Past Lives will be available digitally in the UK from October 23, and is available now in the US.

