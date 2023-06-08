Past failures indicate Texas’ 2023 hopes fall on offensive efficiency

Texas lost five games last year on the football field. Each loss was uniquely its own in style.

The Alabama loss we can write off as simply that Texas lost its starting quarterback in Quinn Ewers. And though Hudson Card made plays, it was never supposed to be his game to play.

The other results can be summed up by offensive inefficiency in the second half. While that might seem to be an oversimplification, losses to Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and TCU came down to the Texas offense stalling. Fourth quarter efforts against Washington were too little, too late.

So what does that mean for 2023? The offense is going to have to be efficient, and it will need to do so without all-everything running back Bijan Robinson.

The Texas defense is solid but it’s not a shut down defense. The unit will limit damage and prevent shootouts, but it isn’t going to dominate like some attacking defenses do in college football. The offense will need to consistently score.

Can Quinn Ewers lead an efficient offensive attack? That might be the most consequential question for the upcoming season. Ewers has certainly been productive at Texas, but he hasn’t been efficient. Until he makes that leap the Longhorns will be unable to reach their ceiling.

Ewers and the loaded Texas offense will look to be more consistently productive in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire